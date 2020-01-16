Bosch Packaging Technology is Now Syntegon

Known as Bosch Packaging Technology until late 2019, Syntegon Technology’s business focus is on intelligent and sustainable technologies for the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Syntegon Technology
Jan 16th, 2020
The new Syntegon flags in front of the company headquarters in Waiblingen
The new Syntegon flags in front of the company headquarters in Waiblingen
Syntegon Technology

WAIBLINGEN, Germany — Syntegon Technology is the new name among the market leaders in the processing and packaging industry. Known as Bosch Packaging Technology until late 2019, the former Bosch division today presented itself as an independent enterprise at the company headquarters in Waiblingen (Germany). Syntegon Technology’s business focus is on intelligent and sustainable technologies for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Extending the service range is a Syntegon Gre Claim Blk Cmykpriority for the company. Syntegon Technology employs 6,100 people at more than 30 locations worldwide. It posted 1.3 billion euros in sales in 2019. Bosch disclosed its plans to sell the packaging machinery division to a newly incorporated entity managed by CVC Capital Partners, a leading private equity and investment advisory firm, in July 2019. The transaction was completed according to plan, with the company gaining full independence at the turn of the year.

Transaction wrapped up on schedule as business development remains stable

The sale of Bosch Packaging Technology was completed on Jan. 2, as envisioned. Bosch had announced in June 2018 that it intended to sell its packaging division, finding a buyer a year later in CVC Capital Partners (CVC). Bosch Packaging Technology then expanded its headquarters in Waiblingen, Germany, augmenting it with new departments required for the switch. Business developments remained stable in the interim, bucking the trend in the sluggish machine engineering sector. Sales in 2019 came to 1.3 billion euros, matching the previous year’s figure.

The new owner, CVC, aims to vigorously develop the company as a whole and expand intra-group synergies. Commenting on the closing of the sale, Marc Strobel, a partner at CVC Capital Partners said, “CVC is delighted to see the transaction completed on schedule. Syntegon Technology has a strong presence in many market segments, great technological know-how, and innovative power. We want to build on these strengths jointly with management and the entire workforce.”

Into the future with a new brand

“Processing and packaging technology for a better life!” This is Syntegon’s mission statement. The company is determined to improve the lives of consumers and patients with intelligent and sustainable processing and packaging solutions. A new corporate brand was developed over the past few months. The name Syntegon stands for synergy, technology, and focus on the future. The new corporate color green underscores the importance of sustainability and health. The square in the newly designed logo symbolizes a package as well as packaging technology’s ability to protect products.

Dr. Stefan König, CEO of Syntegon TechnologyDr. Stefan König, CEO of Syntegon TechnologyThe entire workforce will celebrate the independent company’s launch with management on Jan. 16. The ceremony at the Waiblingen headquarters, broadcasted live around the world, will be followed by events held at the individual locations. Syntegon Technology will share the news with its business partners today. Chairman of the Executive Board Dr. Stefan König takes this opportunity to send an emphatic message: “We are building on 150 years of experience and the 64,000 machines deployed by our customers, and pursuing new avenues of business. Now, more than ever before, we are working on intelligent and sustainable technologies and embracing the collaboration with our business partners in the true spirit of partnership.”

Greater flexibility and focus on caring partnerships

This newly gained independence enables Syntegon Technology to be even more flexible. And newly added departments at the headquarters such as Purchasing and IT shorten the distances between in-house units and facilitating interaction with customers and suppliers. Whereas the company had been part of a large corporation with diverse divisions, it can now create a business framework that is an even better fit for the industry. This new setup will enable the company to enhance its profile as a leading processing and packaging company.

Syntegon Technology aims to set new priorities for services. Impelled by the spirit of partnership with its customers, the company is striving to improve its processes. One goal is to reduce response times to customer enquiries; another is to further increase the availability of service technicians. Syntegon Technology is also investing in a customer and technology center at its Waiblingen headquarters. The processing and packaging technology company collaborates with global corporations and regional market leaders, and is determined to offer even more attractive services for medium-sized enterprises and startups.

Intelligent and sustainable technologies

Syntegon Technology has intensified its efforts to develop intelligent and sustainable technologies. Drawing on a deep well of experience in developing and integrating software solutions, the company uses connected components as well as components enhanced with artificial intelligence to this end. It puts a premium on ensuring sophisticated technologies are simple to use. The greater goal is to collect and evaluate data to avoid machine downtime, maximize product quality, and optimize overall plant efficiency.

The enterprise is pursuing two approaches to produce sustainable packaging — one is to use mono materials rather than conventional multilayer films, and the other is to use paper packaging as an alternative to plastic. Syntegon Technology supports its customers on the path to a sustainable future with material testing, machine applications, and innovative packaging designed to meet the requirements of products, transport modes, and regional circumstances. The company has also significantly reduced its machines’ energy consumption.

The numbers speak for themselves

A campaign to train the spotlight on Syntegon Technology’s new brand is underway. The company is letting the numbers tell the story. Featuring prominently on the website at www.syntegon.com/numbers, these persuasive figures show what Syntegon is all about. The next highlight on the agenda is the Düsseldorf interpack trade fair, where the company will present its fresh, new brand identity to customers in May 2020.

