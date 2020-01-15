FDA Shuts Down Home Style Foods

Home Style Foods is a food manufacturer based in Hamtramck, Michigan that makes seafood salads, pierogis and dips.

The company was ordered by the Department of Justice to stop processing or distributing food after repeated safety violations.

The FDA wanted Home Style shut down after listeria contamination was found despite repeated warnings.

The FDA has inspected the facility 7 times between May 2009 and June 2018 and found "significant objectionable conditions" during each inspection.

Home Style promised to fix the problems, but in the most recent inspection Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono) were found in the food preparation area.

L. mono can cause listeriosis which has serious adverse health effects for consumers with weakened immune systems.

The FDA hasn't confirmed any illnesses related to the products, and the company must comply with the agency’s demands before it can resume business.