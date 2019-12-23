China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition in Markets

The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.

Associated Press
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
Chinatopix via AP

BEIJING (AP) — China said Monday it will reduce tariffs Jan. 1 on more than 850 foreign products including frozen pork, asthma medications and some high-tech components to spur economic development.

The announcement followed an interim trade agreement with Washington in a tariff war that has rattled financial markets.

The step adds to a series of tariff cuts over the past two years that Beijing says are aimed at improving supplies of consumer goods and encouraging competition. Chinese officials say they should not be seen as concessions to U.S. pressure.

The latest step is intended to “promote the coordinated development of trade and environment," the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Xinhua and other state media said the temporary import tariffs would be reduced to levels lower than most-favored-nation rates.

Beijing has adopted a string of market-opening measures and tariff cuts meant to help revive economic growth that slowed to a three-decade low of 6% in the latest quarter.

The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.

They ranged from turbine valves and other industrial components to orange juice and other commodities. Many tariffs of 5% to 10% were eliminated while higher duties of up to 65% were cut by half or more.

The duty on frozen pork was cut from 12% to 8%. That would help food companies that have boosted pork imports to replenish supplies as China contends with an epidemic of African swine fever that has devastated its pig herds.

Reducing tariffs on some types of semiconductors would help high-tech industries that the ruling Communist Party wants to become world leaders.

Also Monday, the government promised to open its oil, telecom and power markets wider to private competitors as the Communist Party tries to shore up growth in the slowing, state-dominated economy.

The Cabinet said it would give private companies equal treatment with state-owned enterprises in more industries. The announcement gave no details of ownership limits or other possible restrictions on private companies or whether foreign investors would be allowed. It said a timetable was being developed.

The statement promised to “introduce market competition” in key industries including power, telecoms, railways, oil and natural gas. It said private enterprises would be allowed for the first time to carry out basic telecoms services and invest in power generation and distribution.

Beijing has ended restrictions on full foreign ownership in electric car manufacturing and says that will extend to the whole auto industry by 2021. Regulators also have promised to allow full foreign ownership in banking, insurance and other finance businesses.

More in Home
Unfiextension
UNFI Workers End Week-Long Walkout
Hundreds of UNFI workers ended a week-long strike at multiple locations late Wednesday after the company agreed to resume talks with their union.
Dec 19th, 2019
This May 30, 2013, file photo shows the Twin Metals office in Ely, Minn. Twin Metals Minnesota has formally submitted a plan to regulators for an underground copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
Twin Metals Minnesota Files Plan
The filing launches what’s expected to be a lengthy environmental review and permitting process for what would be Minnesota’s second copper-nickel mine.
Dec 19th, 2019
Step Drill Bit Range
Step Drill Bits Optimized for Drivers
Diablo's new step drill bits offer six times longer life, two times faster holes and 75 percent more holes per charge.
Dec 19th, 2019
Mfg Brief Reebok
Reebok Unveils Plant-Based Sneakers
The new plant-based trend for 2020 will be “vegan” athletic shoes.
Dec 18th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA: 2018 Workplace Overdoses, Suicides Rise
At-work unintentional overdoses and suicides increased by 12 and 11 percent in 2018, respectively, while fatal falls from height dropped 14 percent.
Dec 18th, 2019
This Oct. 16, 2019 file photos shows an AmerisourceBergen Corp. office building in Conshohocken, Pa. Michigan is suing four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic. State Attorney General Dana Nessel says Michigan is the first state to sue major opioid distributors under a drug dealer liability law. The suit filed Tuesday, Dec. 17, names AmericsourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Walgreens. They have been sued in other states, too.
Suit Likens Drug Distributors to Dealers
It is reportedly the first state that targets distributors under a liability law enacted to combat illegal drug trafficking.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a worker enters a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane during a brief media tour of Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. On Monday, Dec. 16, shares of Boeing are falling before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 Max or even end production all together.
Max Halt Will Hit Suppliers
Suppliers could be forced to cut employees, and some might even get pushed out of business.
Dec 18th, 2019
This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. A fifth former Google worker has filed a complaint with federal regulators accusing the company of improperly firing employees for labor organizing activity. Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
Fired Google Worker Files Complaint
Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers assemble Apple products at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.1% in Nov.
The gain reversed a 0.9% drop in October and was the biggest jump since October 2017.
Dec 17th, 2019
Shooting
Temp Employee Shoots Co-Worker at Dart Container
The shooting created a panic.
Dec 17th, 2019
Mfg Min 12 18 Thumb2
Google, Facebook Lose 'Top' Workplaces
Employees are changing their tune on what constitutes a top workplace.
Dec 17th, 2019
Cutting Tool Cnc I Stock
Oct. Cutting Tool Orders up 10% from Sept.
Despite the considerable one-month increase, October's total was still down 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kimberly Clark
Impact Resistant Glasses
Smith & Wesson Safety Glasses also offer all-day comfort and edgy, contemporary designs.
Dec 17th, 2019
Protesters block traffic on Beale Street where a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric building is located in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Pacific Gas &amp; Electric will have to quickly reshuffle its board of directors and redraw a complex plan addressing more than $50 billion in potential wildfire claims to gain Gov. Gavin Newsom&apos;s support in time to meet a fast-approaching deadline to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
PG&E, California Gov. Face Off
PG&E needs to quickly overhaul its plan in time to meet a make-or-break deadline for getting out of bankruptcy.
Dec 17th, 2019