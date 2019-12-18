Fifth Fired Google Worker Files Federal Labor Complaint

Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.

Rachel Lerman
Dec 18th, 2019
This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. A fifth former Google worker has filed a complaint with federal regulators accusing the company of improperly firing employees for labor organizing activity. Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. A fifth former Google worker has filed a complaint with federal regulators accusing the company of improperly firing employees for labor organizing activity. Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fifth former Google worker has filed a complaint with federal regulators accusing the company of improperly firing employees for labor organizing activity.

Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.

In late November, Google fired four other workers for what the company said were violations of its data security policy. Those workers say they don't believe they violated company policies and that Google was really firing them because they were all involved in various organizing activities at the company. Google disputes that.

Google is known for having one of the most outspoken workforces in tech. Employees have pushed back on issues ranging from the company's handling of sexual misconduct allegations to its contracts with federal agencies.

But lately, some workers say, the company has been losing patience with its traditionally open culture and is cracking down on labor organizing.

Spiers wrote in a post published on Medium that part of her job was to create browser notifications to remind employees of company policies. After The New York Times published a report revealing that Google had hired a consulting firm traditional known for being anti-union, Spiers created a pop-up that told employees they were allowed to participate in “protected concerted activities."

The notification showed up when employees visited the consulting group’s website.

Google says Spiers was fired because she “misused a security and privacy tool to create a pop-up that was neither about security nor privacy,” according to an email sent by vice president Royal Hansen and provided by a Google spokesperson.

Spiers did not have authorization for the pop-up, Hansen wrote, and said that the “decision would have been the same had the pop-up message been on any other subject.”

Under a settlement Google reached with the National Labor Relations Board in September, the company agreed to post notices to remind employees of their federal rights.

Spiers’ notification did just that, she wrote.

“During my time on the security team, I’ve had many conversations about the importance of maintaining user trust,” Spiers wrote. “My code — a small notification about employee rights — does not reduce trust.”

Spiers had been involved in organizing at Google, she wrote on Twitter, including employee resistance to the company working with Customs and Border Patrol.

The five workers have filed unfair labor practice complaints with the NLRB.

More in Home
Mfg Min 12 18 Thumb2
Google, Facebook Lose 'Top' Workplaces
Employees are changing their tune on what constitutes a top workplace.
Dec 17th, 2019
Cutting Tool Cnc I Stock
Oct. Cutting Tool Orders up 10% from Sept.
Despite the considerable one-month increase, October's total was still down 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kimberly Clark
Impact Resistant Glasses
Smith & Wesson Safety Glasses also offer all-day comfort and edgy, contemporary designs.
Dec 17th, 2019
Protesters block traffic on Beale Street where a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric building is located in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Pacific Gas &amp; Electric will have to quickly reshuffle its board of directors and redraw a complex plan addressing more than $50 billion in potential wildfire claims to gain Gov. Gavin Newsom&apos;s support in time to meet a fast-approaching deadline to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
PG&E, California Gov. Face Off
PG&E needs to quickly overhaul its plan in time to meet a make-or-break deadline for getting out of bankruptcy.
Dec 17th, 2019
Fed Ex Ground I Stock
Amazon Partially Bans Sellers from Using FedEx
The temporary ban will block those companies from using FedEx Ground service.
Dec 17th, 2019
0
Episerver Acquires Insite Software
Customer-centric digital experience provider Episerver gains a well-known provider of digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors.
Dec 16th, 2019
Automation Direct Sized
Digital Stepper Drives
Leadshine 2-phase digital micro-stepping drives with micro-stepping motor movement and anti-resonance for optimal torque, provide extra smooth motion, low motor heating and noise.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo customers shop at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 13, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November.
Holiday Shopping Off to Slow Start
With Thanksgiving falling later in November there were fewer shopping days after Black Friday.
Dec 16th, 2019
General Motors President Mark Reuss speaks Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the General Motors Wentzville Assembly and Stamping plant in Wentzville, Mo. Reuss announced the plant will receive $1 billion to upgrade the facility as it prepares to produce a next generation of midsize pickup trucks.
GM to Invest $1.5B in MO Plant
In July, Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill providing up to $50 million of tax credits if GM invests $750 million to expand the Wentzville plant.
Dec 16th, 2019
I Stock 1083774904 (1)
Compliance Amid the Rise of OSHA Inspections
You probably won’t know when a compliance and safety officer will come knocking, but you can be prepared.
Dec 16th, 2019
Gm Logo Ap
GM Teases 'Major Announcement'
Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt and other government officials are scheduled to join GM President Mark Reuss at the Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant.
Dec 13th, 2019
A person looks on as DTE Energy Co.&apos;s old Conners Creek Power Plant is demolished Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Detroit. The power plant that was more than 100 years old was demolished Friday to accommodate a Jeep factory.
Historic Detroit Power Plant Demolished
The land where the 104-year-old facility sat was needed for a Jeep plant to store vehicles.
Dec 13th, 2019
Jacklinks
Jack Link’s Won't Reopen Jerky Plant
It was ravaged by floods in March.
Dec 13th, 2019
Detroit River Istock
Cleanup Ordered for Detroit River Spill
A dock at the site collapsed Nov. 26, discharging an unknown amount of crushed limestone into the river.
Dec 13th, 2019