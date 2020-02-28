Telecommuting Found to Have Little Impact on Corporate Careers

New research debunks the stigma that employees who work remotely have difficulty with career advancement.

Rensselear Polytechnic Institute
Feb 28th, 2020
I Stock 1125981919 (1)
iStock

TROY, NY — Working from home is known to be good for a strong work-life balance, advantageous for employee productivity, and is even touted as being beneficial for the environment. However, telecommuting has also carried a stigma — despite a lack of data to back it up — that employees who work remotely have difficulties rising in their career.

New research from the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute finds that the reality is more positive than previously feared. In a study recently published in the Journal of Vocational Behavior, Timothy D. Golden, a professor and area head of enterprise management and organization in Lally, found that rather than suffering career consequences, telecommuters and non-telecommuters receive an equal number of promotions.

"Although telecommuting has experienced rapid growth, some workers are reluctant to try telecommuting for fear that it will hurt their career," Golden said. "This research helps answer that critical question: Does it hurt your career if you telecommute? My study shows that it depends heavily on the employee's work context."

Golden found that a key determinant in the success of telecommuters receiving promotions was the prevalence of telecommuting in their workplace. Telecommuters were promoted more when they worked in offices where working from home was widely accepted, yet in offices where few people telecommuted, those employees received fewer promotions.

While telecommuters may rise in the ranks at the same rate as their office-bound counterparts, Golden observed that employees working from home don't earn the same bump in pay. However, if telecommuters signaled a "devotion" to the workplace by working additional hours outside of normal working hours, his analysis indicated that they benefited in terms of both promotions and salary growth.

Golden also determined that it was not simply the fact that an employee telecommuted that mattered. The amount of telecommuting per week is also a key component of an employee's advancement. Moreover, he found that face time matters. Even when an employee telecommuted a large percentage of their work week, telecommuters who had more in-person contact with supervisors received higher pay increases.

Golden used a sample of more than 400 employees matched with corporate data on promotion and salary growth.

"In this study, I wanted to use objective data — actual promotions and salary increases — rather than simply rely on survey responses, as had been done in previous research," Golden said. "In this way, we can begin to uncover the true impact of telecommuting on fundamental career outcomes, such as promotions and salary growth over time."

Golden is an expert in the field of telework and telecommuting, studying this field for more than 20 years.

"Previous research has tended to treat all telecommuters as one homogeneous group, and my research suggests that telecommuting is not a one-size-fits-all work arrangement," Golden said. "Telecommuting arrangements are often unique, and differences in these arrangements must be understood and taken into account when determining how best to be successful. This study suggests contextual factors are especially important to consider when determining telecommuting's effect on promotions and salary growth."

More in Business Intelligence
Unnamed (2)
New Device Boosts Foodborne Illness Detection
The bioluminescence-based technology pairs with smartphones, laptops to produce results.
Feb 5th, 2020
Dog Beer Istock
Beer Can Dog Reunited with Owner
Monica Mathis was living in Iowa when her dog Hazel disappeared in 2017.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 600134000
Tech Firm Calls for Computer Classes
The company ran an ad during the Super Bowl that claims Mississippi is losing high-paying tech jobs.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this Dec. 4, 2019 photo, cows are milked on a large carousel at the Rosendale Dairy in Pickett, WI. At Rosendale Dairy, each of the 9,000 cows has a microchip implanted in an ear that workers can scan with smartphones for up-to-the-minute information on how the animal is doing, everything from their nutrition to their health history to their productivity.
US Dairy Farmers Look For Any Tech Edge
Technology has played an important role in agriculture for years, but it's become a life and death matter at dairy farms these days.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Asteroid
Asteroid Mining Could Solve Shortage
Some near-earth asteroids could be worth billions. Now we just have to get there and back - safely and cost-effectively.
Jan 31st, 2020
Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul&apos;s Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.The Chinese tech firm Huawei has been designated a &apos;high-risk vendor&apos; but will be given the opportunity to build non-core elements of Britain&apos;s 5G network, the government has announced. The company will be banned from the &apos;core&apos;, of the 5G network, and from operating at sensitive sites such as nuclear and military facilities, and its share of the market will be capped at 35%.
Britain to Allow Huawei in 5G Networks
Britain ignored U.S. government warnings that it would sever intelligence cooperation if it did not ban the company.
Jan 28th, 2020
Waymo truck and Chrysler Pacifica.
Waymo Expands Testing
The Google affiliate plans to bring its vans and big rigs to New Mexico and Texas.
Jan 27th, 2020
Pointy
Google Buys Retail Products Lister Pointy
Ireland-based Pointy is known for its hardware device that automatically uploads a retailer's product to a website whenever it is scanned.
Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1028462780 (1)
Signs Point Up for Small Manufacturers
ISM's latest monthly report pointed to a possible end to a decline in manufacturing that brought the industry's activity to its lowest point since the end of the Great Recession.
Jan 20th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla Doubles Up on GM, Ford
The electric vehicle maker has a market value worth more than two of the former Big 3 combined.
Jan 20th, 2020
Google&apos;s chief executive Sundar Pichai addresses the audience during an event on artificial intelligence at the Square in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Google&apos;s chief executive called Monday for a balanced approach to regulating artificial intelligence, telling a European audience that the technology brings benefits but also negative consequences.
Google Calls for AI Regulation
CEO Sundar Pichai’s comments come as lawmakers and governments seriously consider putting limits on how artificial intelligence is used.
Jan 20th, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
Mm E18 Thumb2
Walmart Adds More Robots
They're outfitted with 15 cameras and simply roam the aisles looking for empty shelves.
Jan 16th, 2020
Gm Plant Production Ap
Study Tabulates Automakers Cost Increases
The Center for Automotive Research calculated that General Motors and Ford will see their total costs grow $8 per hour, while Fiat Chrysler's will rise by $11 an hour.
Jan 15th, 2020