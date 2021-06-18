Report: 80% of Firms Had Second Ransomware Attack After Paying Off First

Of those, 46% believe it to be caused by the same attackers.

Jun 18th, 2021
Cybereason
I Stock 1144604245
iStock

On June 16, Cybereason, a provider of future-ready attack protection, released research findings from a global ransomware study of nearly 1,300 security professionals that reveals more than half of organizations have been the victim of a ransomware attack, and that 80 percent of businesses that chose to pay a ransom demand suffered a second ransomware attack, often at the hands of the same threat actor group.

The report, titled Ransomware: The True Cost to Business, also divulged that of the organizations who opted to pay a ransom demand in order to regain access to their encrypted systems, 46 percent reported that some or all of the data was corrupted during the recovery process. These findings underscore why it does not pay to pay ransomware attackers, and that organizations should focus on early detection and prevention strategies to end ransomware attacks at the earliest stages before critical systems and data are put in jeopardy.

Key findings in the research include:

  • Loss of Business Revenue: 66 percent of organizations reported significant loss of revenue following a ransomware attack.
  • Ransom Demands Increasing: 35 percent of businesses that paid a ransom demand shelled out between $350,000-$1.4 million, while 7 percent paid ransoms exceeding $1.4 million.
  • Brand and Reputation Damage: 53 percent of organizations indicated that their brand and reputation were damaged as a result of a successful attack
  • C-Level Talent Loss: 32 percent of organizations reported losing C-Level talent as a direct result of ransomware attacks
  • Employee Layoffs: 29 percent reported being forced to layoff employees due to financial pressures following a ransomware attack
  • Business Closures: A startling 26 percent of organizations reported that a ransomware attack forced the business to close their business for some period of time. 

Other key findings included in the full report reveal the extent to which losses to the business may be covered by cyber insurance, how prepared organizations are to address ransomware threats to the business with regard to adequate security policies and staffing, and more granular information on the impact of ransomware attacks by region, company size and industry vertical. In addition, the report provides actionable data on the types of security solutions organizations had in place prior to an attack, as well as which solutions were most often implemented by organizations after they experienced a ransomware attack. 

“Ransomware attacks are a major concern for organizations across the globe, often causing massive business disruptions including the loss of income and valuable human resources as a direct result. In the case of the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, disruptions were felt up and down the East Coast of the United States and negatively impacted other businesses who are dependent on Colonial’s operations,” said Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Cybereason, Lior Div. “Paying a ransom demand does not guarantee a successful recovery, does not prevent the attackers from hitting the victim organization again, and in the end only exacerbates the problem by encouraging more attacks. Getting in front of the threat by adopting a prevention-first strategy for early detection will allow organizations to stop disruptive ransomware before they can hurt the business.” 

The full report can be found here: Ransomware: The True Cost to Business.

Survey Methodology
The research was conducted by Censuswide in April of 2021 on behalf of Cybereason. 1,263 cybersecurity professionals took part in the survey — with participants from the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates, and Singapore. Major industry verticals covered in the research include the Technology, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Legal and Government sectors.

More in Security
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this Oct. 17, 2013, file photo, then British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, left, chats with Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co. Ltd. General Manager Guo Liming as he inspects a nuclear reactor under construction at the nuclear power plant in Taishan, southeastern China's Guangdong province.
Hong Kong Watching Chinese Nuclear Plant After Leak Reported
Nuclear experts suggested that gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside the reactor.
Jun 15th, 2021
Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Oct. 2019.
Man Gets 26 Months in Prison Over Amazon Insider Trading
He made $1.4 million with the help of confidential information provided by his wife.
Jun 14th, 2021
Apple store, Brooklyn, New York, March 14, 2020.
Apple Defends Privacy Stance Amid Trump Probe Revelations
A Trump administration probe resulted in the company handing over data from two Democratic congressmen.
Jun 14th, 2021
In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV, a firefighter walks near the aftermath of a gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on Sunday, June 13, 2021. At least a dozen people were killed and more seriously injured Sunday after a gas line explosion tore through the residential neighborhood in central China.
Gas Explosion in Central China Kills at Least 12
More than 150 people were sent to the hospital.
Jun 14th, 2021
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, Capitol Hill, June 10, 2021.
Despite Recent Trend, FBI Frowns on Ransomware Payments
FBI Director Christopher Wray said victims may not get back their data even after forking over millions.
Jun 11th, 2021
Santos Hilario Galvez makes a purchase at a store that accepts Bitcoin, Tamanique, El Salvador, June 9, 2021.
At Bitcoin Beach, a Glimpse of the Crypto Economy
El Zonte, known to surfers for its pounding waves, has had the cryptocurrency in its economy for the past year.
Jun 11th, 2021
This May 2, 2013, file photo, shows the Stillwater platinum and palladium mine near Nye, Mont. Two employees died in an underground accident at the mine in south-central Montana, just north of Two workers at the mining operation have died in an underground accident, company officials said. The employees were in a utility vehicle called a side-by-side that crashed into an underground locomotive at Wednesday afternoon, June 9, said Heather McDowell, a vice president with the South Africa-based Sibanye-Stillwater, which owns the Stillwater Mining Co.
2 Dead After Accident in Montana Mine
It is the only palladium and platinum mining operation in the U.S.
Jun 10th, 2021
Quantom4
How We Are Protecting Against the Quantum Apocalypse
They're doing it a little differently this time.
Jun 10th, 2021
An LED-illuminated wireless router in Philadelphia.
Just How Vulnerable Is the Internet?
An outage at a little-known firm raises more questions.
Jun 10th, 2021
TikTok and WeChat icons on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Aug. 7, 2020.
US Drops Order Targeting Chinese Apps
The Biden administration says it will conduct its own review.
Jun 10th, 2021
Dangerous Hooded Hacker Breaks Into Government Data Servers And Infects Their System With A Virus His Hideout Place Has Dark Atmosphere, Multiple Displays, Cables Everywhere 817486228 2313x1301 (1)
10 of the Worst Cyberattacks Against Manufacturers
DuPont, Nissan, Shell and Mondelez have all been victims. A look at what happened and how to guard against these hacks and ransomware schemes.
Jun 10th, 2021