Pizza Dough Co. Failed to Report Tampering Incidents

An ex-employee was charged after security footage showed him tampering with dough, but that wasn't the first incident.

Oct 27th, 2020
Associated Press
Pizza Dough I Stock 1166851830
iStock

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine company that produces pizza dough and is the focus of a tampering investigation received three complaints about screws in the dough that were never reported to the Food and Drug Administration, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

Scarborough-based It’ll Be Pizza produced the dough in which supermarket customers found razor blades October, leading to a police investigation.

But there were three other episodes involving dough containing screws that were not reported as the company looked into the matter and ultimately chose to hire a private investigator, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The three cases involving screws were disclosed after the newspaper filed a formal request for documents from health officials.

It'll Be Pizza said the screws were not the same type used in its machinery, and the company hired a private investigator to track down a recently fired forklift operator, Nicholas Mitchell, who is accused of tampering and is in jail.

Mitchell was arrested in Dover, New Hampshire, and is being held in the York County jail. His attorney, Chris Nielsen, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.

FDA regulations say a food manufacturer must report known cases of product tampering, but the manufacturer said there are no specific requirements for how and when to report it.

“In hindsight, IBP appreciates that it could have done better when it comes to more timely reporting of consumer product tampering,” said Tim Bryant, an attorney for the company. “It could have done better. For that, IBP would like to apologize to everyone who was impacted.”

It took three complaints about screws in the pizza dough for the company to connect the dots that the problem was tampering at the retail level, not in a problem with manufacturing, the newspaper reported.

The company quickly zeroed in on the ex-employee and hired a private investigator to look into the matter.

The first known tampering, involving razor blades, happened in August at a Hannaford store in Sanford. Hannaford blamed a glitch in its internal reporting system for the failure of that incident to be reported.

Then razor blades were found on Oct. 5 by two customers who shopped at the Hannaford in Saco, triggering a police investigation.

Related
Pizzatn
Ex-Worker at Pizza Manufacturer Accused of Stuffing Razor Blades in Dough
Oct 14th, 2020
More in Quality Control
This is an April 26, 2017, file photo showing Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients. The drugmaker said Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, that It remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients.
Lilly Stays Confident in Possible COVID Drug After Setback
The drugmaker maintains that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients.
Oct 27th, 2020
A volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, June 24, 2020.
AstraZeneca, J&J Resuming COVID-19 Vaccine Tests
Each company had a study volunteer develop a serious health issue, requiring a review of safety data.
Oct 26th, 2020
Cannafiretn
Workers Suffer Burns in Cannabis Manufacturing Explosion
The explosion occurred around the company's chemical extraction equipment.
Oct 21st, 2020
I Stock 1212807905
Conagra, JBS Among 27 New Firms Fined for COVID Violations
It makes 112 total companies cited for violations, with the vast majority of them comprised of care providers.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot for part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, Binghamton, N.Y., July 27, 2020.
Regulators Seek Advice on Thorny Issues as Vaccines Near
Scientists are concerned that emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine could damage confidence in the shots.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Blue Bell 2 Flickr 5800e2217283e
DoJ Levies Additional Fraud Charges Against Former Blue Bell CEO
Paul Kruse allegedly orchestrated a scheme to deceive Blue Bell customers over a 2015 Listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Mm 131 Thumb
Medical Device Maker Pays $18M for Kickback Scheme
The plot caused false claims to the Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE programs.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Honda logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 14, 2019.
Honda, Ariz. Reach Settlement Over Airbags
Prosecutors said the automaker failed to disclose defects that led to two deaths in the state.
Oct 22nd, 2020
A Boeing employee uses the UV wand on an area with MS2.
Boeing Tests COVID-19 Cleaning Tools
The tests measured how well the company's ultraviolet wand and antimicrobial coatings worked, as well as chemical disinfectants.
Oct 22nd, 2020
1434657341678
BAE Partners on Advanced Army Combat Vehicles
The partnership will explore crew automation, vehicle protection systems, and other defensive and offensive systems.
Oct 21st, 2020
Ep90
LG Reveals Jaw-Dropping Price on Rollable TV
You can't afford it.
Oct 21st, 2020
Biketn
Peloton Recalls Bike Pedals for Laceration Risk
These pedals are doing more to people's legs than just sculpting them.
Oct 20th, 2020