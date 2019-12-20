Study: Race, Age, Gender Affect Face-Scanning Tech

The report suggests higher error rates for women, the youngest and oldest people, and for certain racial groups.

Matt O'Brien
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo commuters pass through the World Trade Center in New York. A study by a U.S. agency has found that facial recognition technology often performs unevenly based on a person&apos;s race, gender or age. This is the first time the National Institute of Standards and Technology has investigated demographic differences in how face-scanning algorithms are able to identify people.
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo commuters pass through the World Trade Center in New York. A study by a U.S. agency has found that facial recognition technology often performs unevenly based on a person's race, gender or age. This is the first time the National Institute of Standards and Technology has investigated demographic differences in how face-scanning algorithms are able to identify people.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

A study by a U.S. agency has found that facial recognition technology often performs unevenly based on a person's race, gender or age.

But the nuanced report published Thursday is unlikely to allay the concerns of critics who worry about bias in face-scanning applications that are increasingly being adopted by law enforcement, airports and a variety of businesses.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has been studying facial recognition for nearly two decades, but this is the first time it has investigated demographic differences in how face-scanning algorithms are able to identify people.

The study was prompted in part by growing concern among lawmakers and privacy advocates that biased results in commercial face recognition software could entrench racial discrimination in the criminal justice system and elsewhere.

The report cautions against “incomplete” previous research alleging biased facial recognition that has alarmed the public, but also confirms similar trends showing higher error rates for women, the youngest and oldest people, and for certain racial groups depending on which image database or software is being used.

“There is a wide range of performance and there’s certainly work to be done," said Craig Watson, manager of NIST's research group that studies biometric technology. “The main message is don’t try to generalize the results across all the technology. Know your use case, the algorithm that’s being used.”

NIST, which is a part of the Commerce Department, tested the algorithms of 99 mostly commercial software providers that voluntarily submitted their technology for review. It ran those algorithms on millions of FBI mugshots, visa application photos and other government-held portrait images such as those taken at border crossings.

Microsoft was among the major tech companies that participated in the research, along with dozens of lesser-known video surveillance providers and numerous China-based companies such as SenseTime, Hikvision and Tencent. Amazon, which markets face-scanning software to U.S. police agencies, did not participate.

Watson said that's because Amazon's cloud-based software doesn't work with NIST's testing procedures, though the agency is in talks with the company about how to test its algorithms in the future.

The agency's report credits two widely-cited studies of facial recognition bias by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers for serving as a “cautionary tale” about uneven results across race and gender boundaries, though it also suggests they sowed public confusion in the way they sought to measure performance.

Joy Buolamwini, who led those studies and has urged a halt to the technology's proliferation, said in an email Thursday that NIST's study is “a sobering reminder that facial recognition technology has consequential technical limitations."

“While some biometric researchers and vendors have attempted to claim algorithmic bias is not an issue or has been overcome, this study provides a comprehensive rebuttal," she wrote.

She was echoed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which in a statement Thursday said that government agencies like the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection should take heed of the report and halt their deployment of face-scanning software.

“Even government scientists are now confirming that this surveillance technology is flawed and biased," said ACLU policy analyst Jay Stanley.

More in Quality Control
In this Aug. 25, 1948, file photo, veteran quarterback Sid Luckman, center, poses with two newcomers to the Chicago Bears, Johnny Lujack, left, and, Bobby Layne, during preseason football workouts at Collegeville, Ind. Helmets have evolved from the original hard leather of the NFL&rsquo;s infancy to hard polycarbonate single-piece shells with various amounts of padding and air bladders that served as the primary form of head protection into the beginning of this century.
NFL Helmets Go High Tech
No piece of protective equipment has undergone as much transformation over the past decade as the helmet.
Dec 19th, 2019
Gm Grill Ap
GM Recalls 814K Pickups
Problems need to be fixed with electronic brake controls and battery cables.
Dec 19th, 2019
Samsungnew
Samsung Has Sold a Million Folds
These $2,000 phones hit the market in September after test devices were yanked due to quality concerns.
Dec 18th, 2019
A Google Maps street view of Mountaire Farms&apos; Millsboro, DE poultry processing facilities.
Contamination Costs Poultry Processor $420K
The contamination allegedly occurred via illegal disposal of wastewater and sludge.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from the Arkema Inc. owned chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas. Texas officials refused to cooperate with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency&apos;s watchdog for a report Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, that raises skepticism about public assurances following Hurricane Harvey that the storm&apos;s assault on America&apos;s largest corridor of petrochemical plants posed no health risks.
Post-Harvey Monitoring was Lacking
The report supports findings by The Associated Press and Houston Chronicle last year that revealed a far more widespread toxic impact than authorities publicly reported.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter talks with reporters following a hearing to settle disagreements between Johnson &amp; Johnson and the State over Judge Thad Balkman&apos;s final judgement in the opioid lawsuit, in Norman, Okla. The state of Oklahoma filed an appeal Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 to a judge&apos;s order that Johnson &amp; Johnson pay $465 million to address the state&apos;s opioid crisis. Hunter&apos;s office argues the award is only enough to pay for one year of the state&apos;s abatement plan.
OK Appeals $465M Opioid Judgement
The state believes it is owed more.
Dec 17th, 2019
A baseball lies on packed dirt after for a short batting practice during a tour of the under construction baseball field at the new Texas Rangers stadium in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
HR Surge Blamed on Manufacturing Process
The balls are hand-sewn by workers at Rawlings' factory, and inconsistent seams may be to blame.
Dec 13th, 2019
A Boeing 737 Max airplane being built for Norwegian Air International taxis for a test flight, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. The chairman of the House Transportation Committee said Wednesday that an FAA analysis of the 737 Max performed after a fatal crash in 2018 predicted &apos;as many as 15 future fatal crashes within the life of the fleet&apos; during opening remarks at the committee&apos;s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max.
FAA: More Max Crashes Would've Occurred
Analysis predicted more crashes after the first Max disaster, but the FAA didn't ground the plane until a second deadly crash occurred.
Dec 12th, 2019
All Test
Detect Motor Faults Using ESA
The ATPOL II is a tool designed for complete Electrical Signature Analysis (ESA) and Power Quality Analysis (PQA).
Dec 12th, 2019
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, a pedestrian crosses Gratiot Street at Outer Drive East under a bright streetlight flanked by dimmer streetlights in Detroit. Leotek Electronics USA has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a lawsuit with Detroit over thousands of defective streetlights in Detroit, a newspaper reported. The city sued the company last spring, alleging that roughly 20,000 lights were failing.
Mfr Sued Over Faulty Street Lights
The company will pay $4 million to settle.
Dec 10th, 2019
Ford Ap
Ford Recalls 262K Pickups
The tailgates on these heavy duty trucks can open unexpectedly.
Dec 6th, 2019
This June 25, 2017 file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Bankrupt air bag maker Takata is recalling about 1.4 million driver&apos;s side inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. They also may not inflate properly to protect people in a crash.
Defect Found in Another Takata Airbag
The recall is another in a long saga of problems with Takata inflators that sent the company into bankruptcy.
Dec 5th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA’s 2019 Included Most Inspections in 4 Years
Federal OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in fiscal 2019 — its most since 2015 — and provided training programs to a record number of employees.
Dec 4th, 2019
Lawsuit Gavel I Stock
Co. to Pay $1M for Subpar Grenade Launchers
The government was alerted to concerns about Capco’s production process by a quality engineer at the company.
Dec 4th, 2019