The 10 Most Reputable Companies in the World

The leading company steadily built its way to the top brick-by-brick.

Apr 15th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenJeff Reinke

Every year the RepTrak Company unveils its list of the top 100 most reputable companies.

The rankings only include companies with global revenues above $2B and holding minimum market shares in the top 15 global markets.

The Top 10, based on respondent’s willingness to buy, recommend or trust a company are, in descending order:

Sony, Microsoft, The Walt Disney Company, Adidas and Canon at spots 10 to 6.

While sales might be struggling, Harley-Davidson’s reputation is still strong, landing it at #5 on the list.

Multi-faceted Bosch Group came in at #4.

Two luxury manufacturers – Ferrari and Rolex – came in at numbers 3 and 2.

And topping the list was Lego, which seems right for a company whose name literally translates from Danish to mean “Play Well.”

To see the entire list, click here.

More
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions manufacturers need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
Thumb Master
Thermal Scanner a Gateway to a Healthier Workforce
At the most basic level, it can be used to take the temperature of workers and visitors entering the workplace.
Apr 15th, 2021
Appleteslatn
Pegatron Eyes Texas Plant for Tesla Part Production
Apple recently put Pegatron on probation amid concerns over child labor.
Apr 15th, 2021
Mb 97 Thumb
Auto's Newest Hurdle: A Rubber Shortage
And it's not a supply that will easily bounce back.
Apr 14th, 2021
Mm 208 Thumb
Segway is Making a Motorcycle
The original Segway never took off, but this might.
Apr 13th, 2021
Shoefiretn
38,000 Pairs Burn at Luxury Shoe Factory
The Valentino brand has been worn by celebrities from Jackie Kennedy to Julia Roberts.
Apr 13th, 2021
Batterytn
Electric Mustang Plagued by Battery Trouble
A software issue could essentially “brick” dozens of vehicles.
Apr 13th, 2021
Niketn
Nike's Newest Product Line: Refurbished Shoes
Extending the lifespan of sneakers cuts waste, says the company.
Apr 12th, 2021
Mm 207 Thumb
Hand Sanitizer Goes from Short Supply to Surplus
U.S. sales of hand sanitizer soared more than 620 percent in 2020 to a total of $1.45 billion.
Apr 12th, 2021
Tim E10 Thumb
Today in Manufacturing Ep. 10: Hottest Concept Car in a Decade, America's Ketchup Packet Crisis & $244M Ghost Cattle Scheme
Also on the podcast, a factory worker's active shooter prank goes really bad, a ship carrying boats nearly sinks and SpaceX debris lands on a farm on the other side of the country.
Apr 12th, 2021
Mm 206 Thumb
The World’s First Completely Carbon-Neutral Car
Polestar wants to remove carbon emissions from its manufacturing as well as its vehicles.
Apr 9th, 2021
Paint
1 Dead, 8 Injured After Paint Factory Fire
An explosion occurred just after midnight Thursday, when 40 people were working.
Apr 9th, 2021