The 10 Most Reputable Companies in the World

Every year the RepTrak Company unveils its list of the top 100 most reputable companies.

The rankings only include companies with global revenues above $2B and holding minimum market shares in the top 15 global markets.

The Top 10, based on respondent’s willingness to buy, recommend or trust a company are, in descending order:

Sony, Microsoft, The Walt Disney Company, Adidas and Canon at spots 10 to 6.

While sales might be struggling, Harley-Davidson’s reputation is still strong, landing it at #5 on the list.

Multi-faceted Bosch Group came in at #4.

Two luxury manufacturers – Ferrari and Rolex – came in at numbers 3 and 2.

And topping the list was Lego, which seems right for a company whose name literally translates from Danish to mean “Play Well.”




