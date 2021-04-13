Segway is Making a Motorcycle

The original Segway never took off, but this might.

Apr 13th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsAlex ShanahanAnna Wells

Remember Segway? Of course you do. The safer, dorkier precursor to hoverboards had a short moment in the sun, and a long moment since shuttling tourists through historic districts in cities across the world.

Unfortunately for Segway, it never really took off as commuter transit. What was once pegged as an alternative to a scooter or a bike fell a bit flat with consumers. Some blamed its price, others its distribution and a lack of targeted marketing. Still others said it failed because its design didn’t fit into existing regulatory categories, so it wasn’t permitted on sidewalks or bike paths. Whatever the reason, it seems the Segway brand has found its niche in tourism and that’s where the story ends.

Except… Segway recently revealed that the company is making progress on a new form of personal transportation and, believe it not, it’s a hydrogen-powered motorcycle… and it’s not even a little bit dorky.

Turns out Segway, whose namesake product went out of production in 2020, has its hands in producing other modes of transportation including scooters, mopeds and ATVs. But it’s latest effort is so cool and futuristic it was described by InsideHook as looking “like a prop from Blade Runner.”

Unveiled recently in China, it’s called the Apex H2 and this bike is designed to max out at 90 mph, supported by 80 horsepower from a hydrogen-electric powertrain. It reportedly goes 0 to 60 in four seconds. The electricity comes from hydrogen that’s stored in swappable, pressurized canisters

The expected price in China equals out to about $11,000 US dollars and while this is just a concept, Segway has been previewing it since 2019, which indicates it could come to fruition at some point in the near future. Or… it might not. As several reporters have pointed out, there is not much hydrogen infrastructure to speak of in the US, meaning this vehicle could be way ahead of it’s time if it were to ever reach American buyers.

Which reminds me of another vehicle that was often pegged as innovative, but ahead of its time: the Segway.

More
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Tim E10 Thumb
Today in Manufacturing Ep. 10: Hottest Concept Car in a Decade, America's Ketchup Packet Crisis & $244M Ghost Cattle Scheme
Also on the podcast, a factory worker's active shooter prank goes really bad, a ship carrying boats nearly sinks and SpaceX debris lands on a farm on the other side of the country.
Apr 12th, 2021
Mm 206 Thumb
The World’s First Completely Carbon-Neutral Car
Polestar wants to remove carbon emissions from its manufacturing as well as its vehicles.
Apr 9th, 2021
Paint
1 Dead, 8 Injured After Paint Factory Fire
An explosion occurred just after midnight Thursday, when 40 people were working.
Apr 9th, 2021
Ep260
Worker Severely Injured at Pasta Factory
It took around three hours to free the worker from the "extremely complex" situation.
Apr 8th, 2021
Ep126
America is Running Out of Ketchup Packets
Food retail establishments large and small are scrambling to supply the condiment.
Apr 8th, 2021
Carbonmonoxidetn
Facility Evacuated, Workers Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Processing Plant
Seventeen workers at the Oregon pork and beef facility were treated for exposure.
Apr 7th, 2021
Ep125tn
Tyson Caught Up in $244M ‘Ghost Cattle’ Scheme
A man defrauded the meat giant over a 4-year period.
Apr 7th, 2021
Mb 96 Thumb
Shuttered Chocolate Plant Buyer to Retain Workers
Workers may be able to stay at the plant they helped operate.
Apr 6th, 2021
Genesistn
New Genesis X Called 'Hottest Concept Car in a Decade'
Auto writers everywhere are swooning over this one.
Apr 6th, 2021
Toyotatn
Toyota’s Refrigerated Vaccine Vehicle
It’s the first in the world to achieve the proper standard for vaccine transport.
Apr 5th, 2021
Mm 205 Thumv
Factory Worker Arrested After Active Shooter April Fools Prank
It came just two weeks after a deadly shooting at a distribution center in Southeast Wisconsin.
Apr 5th, 2021