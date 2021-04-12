Nike's Newest Product Line: Refurbished Shoes

Extending the lifespan of sneakers cuts waste, says the company.

Apr 12th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenAnna Wells

The biggest name in footwear is adding an offering in a bid towards sustainability.

Nike has unveiled a new program titled Nike Refurbished.

The apparel company will now take high-demand sneakers returned within 60 days of their purchase.

Those shoes are inspected and cleaned by hand, then given a “score’ that helps determine their price.

Nike says the refurbished shoes, sold at retail locations, will offer great value and reduce consumer waste by extending the life of footwear.

If the returned footwear isn’t a refurbishment candidate, Nike says it will donate the shoes, or recycle them by grinding the material for use in products like athletic mats and flooring.

Nike Refurbished will be available at 15 stores nationwide, with an eye towards scaling up to reduce the apparel’s carbon footprint globally.


More
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Fortune favors the bold and in order to get through this crisis, manufacturers must take decisive action.
Apr 5th, 2021
Tim E10 Thumb
Today in Manufacturing Ep. 10: Hottest Concept Car in a Decade, America's Ketchup Packet Crisis & $244M Ghost Cattle Scheme
Also on the podcast, a factory worker's active shooter prank goes really bad, a ship carrying boats nearly sinks and SpaceX debris lands on a farm on the other side of the country.
Apr 12th, 2021
Mm 206 Thumb
The World’s First Completely Carbon-Neutral Car
Polestar wants to remove carbon emissions from its manufacturing as well as its vehicles.
Apr 9th, 2021
Paint
1 Dead, 8 Injured After Paint Factory Fire
An explosion occurred just after midnight Thursday, when 40 people were working.
Apr 9th, 2021
Ep260
Worker Severely Injured at Pasta Factory
It took around three hours to free the worker from the "extremely complex" situation.
Apr 8th, 2021
Ep126
America is Running Out of Ketchup Packets
Food retail establishments large and small are scrambling to supply the condiment.
Apr 8th, 2021
Carbonmonoxidetn
Facility Evacuated, Workers Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Processing Plant
Seventeen workers at the Oregon pork and beef facility were treated for exposure.
Apr 7th, 2021
Ep125tn
Tyson Caught Up in $244M ‘Ghost Cattle’ Scheme
A man defrauded the meat giant over a 4-year period.
Apr 7th, 2021
Mb 96 Thumb
Shuttered Chocolate Plant Buyer to Retain Workers
Workers may be able to stay at the plant they helped operate.
Apr 6th, 2021
Genesistn
New Genesis X Called 'Hottest Concept Car in a Decade'
Auto writers everywhere are swooning over this one.
Apr 6th, 2021
Toyotatn
Toyota’s Refrigerated Vaccine Vehicle
It’s the first in the world to achieve the proper standard for vaccine transport.
Apr 5th, 2021
Mm 205 Thumv
Factory Worker Arrested After Active Shooter April Fools Prank
It came just two weeks after a deadly shooting at a distribution center in Southeast Wisconsin.
Apr 5th, 2021