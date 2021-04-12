Nike's Newest Product Line: Refurbished Shoes

The biggest name in footwear is adding an offering in a bid towards sustainability.

Nike has unveiled a new program titled Nike Refurbished.

The apparel company will now take high-demand sneakers returned within 60 days of their purchase.

Those shoes are inspected and cleaned by hand, then given a “score’ that helps determine their price.

Nike says the refurbished shoes, sold at retail locations, will offer great value and reduce consumer waste by extending the life of footwear.

If the returned footwear isn’t a refurbishment candidate, Nike says it will donate the shoes, or recycle them by grinding the material for use in products like athletic mats and flooring.

Nike Refurbished will be available at 15 stores nationwide, with an eye towards scaling up to reduce the apparel’s carbon footprint globally.



