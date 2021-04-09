1 Dead, 8 Injured After Paint Factory Fire

An explosion occurred just after midnight Thursday, when 40 people were working.

Apr 9th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenAnna Wells

A two-alarm fire has claimed the life of a worker at a Yenkin-Majestic Paint factory in Columbus, Ohio.

An explosion occurred just after midnight Thursday, when 40 people were working.

Multiple reports say there were lots of chemicals in the building at the time of the incident.

When firefighters arrived, they learned of two workers trapped inside.

The workers were rescued and taken to the hospital, along with six others.

The body of a final missing worker, press room supervisor Wendell Light, was discovered several hours later.

So far, the cause of the fire and explosion is still unknown, but it’s being investigated.


More
Ep125tn
Tyson Caught Up in $244M ‘Ghost Cattle’ Scheme
A man defrauded the meat giant over a 4-year period.
Apr 7th, 2021
Mb 96 Thumb
Shuttered Chocolate Plant Buyer to Retain Workers
Workers may be able to stay at the plant they helped operate.
Apr 6th, 2021
Genesistn
New Genesis X Called 'Hottest Concept Car in a Decade'
Auto writers everywhere are swooning over this one.
Apr 6th, 2021
Toyotatn
Toyota’s Refrigerated Vaccine Vehicle
It’s the first in the world to achieve the proper standard for vaccine transport.
Apr 5th, 2021
Mm 205 Thumv
Factory Worker Arrested After Active Shooter April Fools Prank
It came just two weeks after a deadly shooting at a distribution center in Southeast Wisconsin.
Apr 5th, 2021
Tim E9 Thumb
GM’s $9K Pickup, Another SpaceX Failure & Americans Won't Buy American
Also on the podcast, VW's hoax, massive ship freed and Boston Dynamics made a new robot.
Apr 5th, 2021
In this Thursday, July 26, 2018 file photo, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, left, with the main cyrogenic heating exchange behind him, and Thomas Farrell, II, chairman, president and CEO, Dominion Energy, speak with reporters at Dominion Energy's Cove Point LNG liquefaction Project facility in Lusby, Md., Tom Farrell, who led Dominion Energy for more than a decade, has died Friday, April 2, 2021 one day after he stepped down from his post. He was 66.
Dominion Energy Exec Dies Day After Retiring
Dominion serves 7 million customers in 16 states and is a Fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia.
Apr 5th, 2021
Mb 95 Thumb
Court Puts Stop to Unlimited Hog Line Speeds
Workers said injuries increased when the lines sped up.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Mm 204 Thumb
Supersonic Passenger Jet Would Travel at Mach 4
Aerion wants to fly commercial from Los Angeles to Tokyo in three hours.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Mb 94 Thumb
Chip Plant Damage Was Worse Than Expected
The company said soot from a recent fire damaged more equipment than originally anticipated.
Apr 1st, 2021
Mm 203 Thumb
Survey: Americans Still Won't Pay More for USA-Made Goods
The new poll reveals most Americans won't pay a penny more.
Apr 1st, 2021
Mm 202 Thumb
Boston Dynamics’ Stretch Moves 800 Cases Per Hour
Stretch is no slouch.
Mar 31st, 2021