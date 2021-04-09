1 Dead, 8 Injured After Paint Factory Fire

A two-alarm fire has claimed the life of a worker at a Yenkin-Majestic Paint factory in Columbus, Ohio.

An explosion occurred just after midnight Thursday, when 40 people were working.

Multiple reports say there were lots of chemicals in the building at the time of the incident.

When firefighters arrived, they learned of two workers trapped inside.

The workers were rescued and taken to the hospital, along with six others.

The body of a final missing worker, press room supervisor Wendell Light, was discovered several hours later.

So far, the cause of the fire and explosion is still unknown, but it’s being investigated.



