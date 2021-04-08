Worker Severely Injured at Pasta Factory

It took around three hours to free the worker from the "extremely complex" situation.

Apr 8th, 2021
Apr 8th, 2021

A worker was severely injured after an accident at the Carla's Pasta factory in South Windsor, Connecticut.

Early Monday, the employee's arm became entangled in a machine at the pasta manufacturing facility. 

According to the Hartford Courant, the worker became stuck in the machine up to his elbow around 3:00 am. 

It took around three hours to free the worker from the "extremely complex" situation. 

According to WTNH, the worker was awake and alert as emergency personnel tried to free him. 

The local fire chief said the man provided helpful feedback that helped extricate him from the machine. 

A little after 6:00 am, the worker was flown to a hospital where he was in surgery for several hours. 

Carla’s Pasta is a family-owned business that operates a 100,000 sq-ft. manufacturing facility that makes pastas and sauces. 

The area of the facility has been closed while OSHA performs an investigation.


