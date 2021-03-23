Corona Making New Packaging from Extra Barley

Corona is rolling out new sustainable packaging that utilizes one of its key beer ingredients: barley.

The AB InBev-owned company is combining surplus barley straw with 100% recycled wood fibers to produce new packaging for six-packs.

The process creates a paper board that is strong and durable as traditional six-pack packaging, but uses far less resources.

The barley straw/wood fibers pulping process uses 90% less water, less energy and fewer harsh chemicals.

The brewer says using leftover barley straw is far more productive than its equivalent of woodland.

Corona sees this new packaging as a way to eliminate the need for virgin trees and raw material from their supply chain.

The packaging launched March 17 with 10,000 six-packs in Colombia, to be followed by Argentina later this year before scaling globally.



