Premier Performance Takes $3M Hit Over 'Defeat' Device Controversy

Nearly 65,000 parts were sold to bypass, defeat or render vehicle emission reduction technology inoperative.

Mar 11th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenDavid Mantey

From January 2017 to February 2019, Premier Performance and three related companies made or sold at least 64,299 parts to bypass, defeat or render vehicle emission reduction technology inoperative.

On March 10, 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a $3 million settlement with Premier Performance over the “defeat” devices.

The Rexburg, Idaho-based aftermarket auto parts distributor, and its affiliates, illegally sold devices that allowed 3.5 million pounds of illegal emissions per year.

According to the EPA, in terms of oxides of nitrogen (or NOx), removing emission controls on just one pickup truck is equivalent to putting about 300 new pickup trucks on the road. 

The parts were designed for use on diesel pickup trucks manufactured by Cummins, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and GM. 

Automakers design emission reduction technology to comply with state and federal Clean Air Act (CAA) standards.

Tampered diesel pickup trucks emit large amounts of NOx and particulate matter, which contribute to serious public health problems. 

The problems include everything from respiratory and cardiovascular diseases to premature death. 

The three related companies include JB Automotive in Iowa, RallySportDirect in Utah, and Stage 3 Motorsports in Arizona.

The companies will stop manufacturing and selling all products that violate the CAA and have advised EPA that they have implemented work practice standards and procedural safeguards to prevent the sale of defeat devices.


More
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Mm 191 Thumb
AWD on a Per-Mile Basis? Meet VW's Project Trinity
VW thinks the future of vehicles is pay-per-use features.
Mar 9th, 2021
Boschtn
Bosch Auto Chip Factory to Open This Summer
It will help, but it won't solve all of the auto industry's problems.
Mar 9th, 2021
Ep118
Engineer Allowed to Steal 2,500 Pages of Classified Info
All it took was the right color badge.
Mar 8th, 2021
Tim E5 Thumb
Today in Manufacturing Ep. 5: Another SpaceX Explosion, Lockheed Closes Old Plant, DARPA's New Weapon & Hyundai's Expensive Recall
Also on the podcast, a manufacturer burns down in Iowa, disturbing deep fakes, banning gas stations and the all peanut butter cup.
Mar 8th, 2021
Digital Threads
6 Challenges for Industrial IT Over the Next 5 Years
IT/OT convergence, Industry 4.0, and increased digitization are all shaping the way the production floor connects and interacts with IT.
Mar 8th, 2021
Phonetn
Military-Grade, CAT-Licensed Phone First to Be Antimicrobial
The technology inhibits the growth of microbes on the phone’s surface for the lifetime of the unit.
Mar 8th, 2021
Mm 190 Thumb
OSHA’s Top 10 Safety Citations
Despite the pandemic, the number one OSHA violation has remained the same for 10 years.
Mar 5th, 2021
Armtn
Ohio Food Plant Fined $137K After Partial Arm Amputation
OSHA cited BEF for two repeat violations of machine safety standards.
Mar 4th, 2021
Mm 189 Thumb
Major Automakers Keep Masks on Employees in Texas
Governor Greg Abbott recently lifted mask mandates, but not all factories are on board.
Mar 4th, 2021
Samsungtn
Samsung Considers 4 Sites for $17B Plant
The new chip plant is estimated to create 1,800 jobs.
Mar 4th, 2021
Mm 188 Thumb
Why Hyundai's Recent Recall is One of the Most Expensive in History
The cost-per-vehicle is being called "astronomically high."
Mar 3rd, 2021