Premier Performance Takes $3M Hit Over 'Defeat' Device Controversy

From January 2017 to February 2019, Premier Performance and three related companies made or sold at least 64,299 parts to bypass, defeat or render vehicle emission reduction technology inoperative.

On March 10, 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a $3 million settlement with Premier Performance over the “defeat” devices.

The Rexburg, Idaho-based aftermarket auto parts distributor, and its affiliates, illegally sold devices that allowed 3.5 million pounds of illegal emissions per year.

According to the EPA, in terms of oxides of nitrogen (or NOx), removing emission controls on just one pickup truck is equivalent to putting about 300 new pickup trucks on the road.

The parts were designed for use on diesel pickup trucks manufactured by Cummins, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and GM.

Automakers design emission reduction technology to comply with state and federal Clean Air Act (CAA) standards.

Tampered diesel pickup trucks emit large amounts of NOx and particulate matter, which contribute to serious public health problems.

The problems include everything from respiratory and cardiovascular diseases to premature death.

The three related companies include JB Automotive in Iowa, RallySportDirect in Utah, and Stage 3 Motorsports in Arizona.

The companies will stop manufacturing and selling all products that violate the CAA and have advised EPA that they have implemented work practice standards and procedural safeguards to prevent the sale of defeat devices.



