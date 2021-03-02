Lockheed Martin Shuttering 90-Year-Old Plant

Mar 2nd, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenDavid Mantey

On Friday, Lockheed Martin announced plans to close its plant in Middle River, Maryland.

The plant has 465 workers who make electronic systems used in Navy warship launches.

The defense contractor will shutter the facility in two years, and workers have the option of relocating to another facility or working remotely.

According to the company, the move was made to cut costs and increase efficiency.

Operations will be moved to other facilities within the company's Rotary and Mission Systems business.

The plant dates back to 1928, when Glenn Martin founded the Glenn L. Martin Company to build and test aircraft. 

At one point, the company had tens of thousands of employees in Middle River and made bombers during World War II.


