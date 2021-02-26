Semiconductor Maker Settles Pollution Allegations

A semiconductor manufacturer will pay more than $100,000 to settle allegations that a factory in Maine violated federal air pollution regulations.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Fairchild Semiconductor Corporation stored tanks containing hazardous waste at its facility in South Portland.

But the company failed to ensure that the tanks met regulations related to hazardous air pollutants and emissions of volatile organic compounds.

In addition to the $104,545 penalty, Fairchild dismantled a tank that violated emissions standards and issued a compliance program for its remaining tanks and equipment.

Fairchild is a subsidiary of ON Semiconductor. EPA officials said the company cooperated with the investigation.



