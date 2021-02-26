Ford Truck Windshields ‘Inadequately Bonded’

Overall, Ford has gotten off to a bumpy start in 2021.

Feb 26th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenJeff Reinke

I don’t think it would be biased in any way to say that Ford knows how to make a good pickup truck.

Their F-150 has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. since 1976 and the best-selling overall vehicle in America since 1981. 

That’s why it came as a surprise when the company recently announced that it would need to recall 87,350 F-150 and Super Duty Trucks due to windshields that, according to the company, "are inadequately bonded to the vehicle body structure.”

The notice went on to explain that in the event of a crash, the windshield’s inability to stay connected to the frame could result in a greater risk of injury. The affected vehicles were built at Ford's Dearborn and Kentucky plants between October 2020 and early February of this year.

Overall, Ford has gotten off to a bumpy start in 2021. After announcing a loss in 2020 of $1.2 billion due to pandemic-related sales losses, and costs associated with the Takata air bag recall and pension funding, the automaker announced that it would have to scale back F-150 production due to a semiconductor chip shortage.

The company also had to recall 90,000 trucks in Canada due to an issue with the electrical tailgate.

Then in early February, just over 1,600 of the highly touted Bronco Sport crossovers were recalled for rear suspension components that were improperly attached to the Bronco Sport's subframe. 

On the positive side, even in the midst of a pandemic Ford sold just under 800,000 F-150s last year. Ideally, a stronger economy and a return on their electric vehicle investments should provide Ford’s sales with the shot in the arm it needs for the rest of 2021.


More
Mm 185 Thumb
Monkey Plays Video Games with Neuralink’s Brain Interface
Elon Musk says we may soon see patients controlling devices using only their minds.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Snowblower
Toro Snowthrower Recalled Over Amputation Risk
The augers can fail to turn off.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Gunpowedertn
Gunpowder Plant Owner Denied Early Release
The company owner was prosecuted for ignoring safety measures and improperly training his staff.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Mm 184 Thumb
Walmart to Invest $14B in Automation, Supply Chain
An expanded e-commerce assortment will reduce both shipping time and costs.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Mm 183 Thumb 3
Bigger, Faster and with Lasers … Maybe
Here are some things you might not know about the President’s two new planes.
Feb 19th, 2021
Mb 91 Thumb
Co-Worker Fatally Stabbed at Iowa Pork Plant
Police arrested a 26-year-old suspect who was familiar with the victim.
Feb 19th, 2021
Mm 182 Thumb
McLaren Artura Supercar Debuts as Plug-in Hybrid
And the price tag might surprise you.
Feb 18th, 2021
Beetn
Beekeeping Supplier Fined $264K Over Finger Amputation, Hazards
The amputation wasn’t the only serious injury to occur at the company — just the first to be reported.
Feb 18th, 2021
Ep114
Mystery Man on Jetpack Might Be Mannequin Drone
The jetpack-clad individual first generated concern by flying far too close to incoming jets above LAX.
Feb 17th, 2021
Shoestn
Adidas Is Selling Reebok
It's just not working out anymore.
Feb 16th, 2021
Mm 181 Thumb
Volkswagen a ‘Victim’ in EV Battery Spat
A dispute with a battery supplier is complicating VW's electrification plans.
Feb 16th, 2021
Semiconductortn
Chip Plant to Restart After Earthquake
But even the short shutdown will be enough to disrupt supply.
Feb 16th, 2021