Red Rivers Flow Through Town After Textile Plant Floods

After recent flooding, an Indonesian town in central Java has been partially submerged in an unusual river.

Water flowing through the village of Jenggot is described as “blood red.”

A nearby textile factory is being blamed after floods carried materials used in the “batik” dying process.

Wastewater from the batik industry has been blamed for green and purple floods in the past.

But some locals fear the images of the recent blood red rivers will result in negative hoaxes or narratives on social media.

One source said they worried people would try to suggest the skies were raining blood.

Authorities in Jenggot say they are trying to find those responsible for incorrectly discarded batik materials.

Meanwhile, environmental agencies say they are using a truck to suck up the tainted water.



