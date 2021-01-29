Live Today: The Necessity of Video Marketing for Manufacturers

Today, Industrial Media’s David Mantey will join Curt Anderson and Damon Pistulka on the "Manufacturing eCommerce Success" webinar series.

The discussion will focus on "The Necessity of Video Marketing for Manufacturers," and will be broadcast live at 12:32 CST.

Here is a link to register for the event https://lnkd.in/gtSvvRZ.

“The power of video has never been more apparent, it's one of the single most powerful mediums available today,” says Mantey. “If you're not using video, you're already behind, but it's not as complicated or daunting as some believe it to be. Also, it can be fun, which is a bonus, depending on your overall disposition.”

In 2020, Industrial Media’s videos received more than two million views.

“With the B2B eCommerce market currently exploding, we are truly blessed with top experts each week who deliver powerful tips for manufacturers seeking success on their eCommerce journey,” says Anderson. “Join us for a 25-minute session filled with actionable and profitable manufacturing eCommerce strategies to immediately apply to your business.”