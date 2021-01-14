Hydrogen-Powered Flying Formula 1 Car to Debut at CES 2021

The company's carcopter prototype was designed specifically for flying car racing.

Jan 14th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenDavid Mantey

Based in Southern France, MACA is a new startup in the flying car game with a concept they call the Carcopter. And while the name doesn't suggest it, this one is pretty.

The brainchild of an ex-fighter pilot, Thierry De Boisvilliers and a 12-year Airbus Helicopter veteran, Michael Krollak, with nearly 60 years of combined aeronautics experience, Carcopter is a hydrogen-powered flying Formula 1 car. Though the team has been working on the project for the last three years, MACA (Make Accessible Carcopter to Anyone) was founded in November 2019. Thus far, they have created a small, third-scale, battery-powered replica that is about 2.5 m long. At full scale, the Carcopter will be about 6 m long, hydrogen-powered and have a top speed of 153 mph.

Though CES 2021 has gone virtual this year, MACA is still attending in an attempt to get a few more eyes on it's sleek concept as well as attract potential partners and investors. The company is looking to raise the equivalent of USD $364,534 to create a full-scale demonstration vehicle, and they haven't ruled out crowdfunding as a possibility.

As first reported by designboom, the company's carcopter prototype was designed specifically for flying car racing. The company hopes to achieve the first piloted flying hydrogen formula 1 car flight in December 2021. As we’ve seen in other flying car concepts, the hope is to gain acceptance and excitement through racing before a commercial vehicle was created after further regulation and adoption, which is much further down the road, or flight path, I suppose. 

The initial concept vehicle is powered by six 35kW electric engines, but the company has already partnered with GreenGT, a Swiss company that develops electric-hydrogen propulsion systems.

MACA is targeting a first race event in December 2022. MACA hopes to start flying Formula 1 circuits in 2023. 

In case you need any help disentangling the name, I suggest you check out some of the company’s informational videos.


More
People look at a 145 inch Ultra Large UHD display in the LG booth at the CES tech show, on Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. CES, the annual gadget show that showcases the buzziest and brightest tech, looks different this year — less Vegas glitz, more internet efficiency. With no physical conference in Las Vegas due to the pandemic, 1,800 companies are instead taking to streaming video to show off new products and technology to 150,000 CES attendees across the globe.
5 CES Trends to Watch
CES will reflect the tumultuous year that preceded it.
Jan 12th, 2021
Chickentn2
Chicken Producers Pay Millions More for Price-Fixing
Years-long litigation continues to impact meat processors.
Jan 12th, 2021
Asset Management
The Digital Transformation — Part I: From Post-Its to TV Screens
In the first of a three-part series, the author discusses recent advances that provide manufacturers with greater real-time visibility into shop floor production.
Jan 12th, 2021
Mm 165 Thumb
Former Seafood Processor Owner Gets Prison for Tax Evasion
He had been evading and obstructing the IRS since 2008.
Jan 11th, 2021
Mm 164 Thumb
Fire Extinguisher Maker Agrees to $12M Penalty
The company received nearly 400 reports of product failures.
Jan 11th, 2021
Frametn
Truck Frame Demand Leads to New Jobs in Kentucky
The company needs to make more vehicle frames for light- and heavyweight trucks.
Jan 11th, 2021
G Etn
GE Can't Retrieve Pay from Ex-CEO Despite Disastrous Run
Jeff Immelt has been retired since 2017, but shareholders still want answers.
Jan 8th, 2021
Io T
How Manufacturers Are Reengineering Themselves — and Their Futures
Interconnectedness through Industry 4.0 gives manufacturers an edge in two key areas.
Jan 8th, 2021
Victor Flores, 66, a third-generation owner of a gift shop, sweeps the steps of his store on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles. Millions of business owners are about to get additional help as they weather the coronavirus outbreak.
More Coronavirus Relief on the Way for Small Businesses
The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department are preparing to revive the PPP five months after its first two rounds of funding ended.
Jan 8th, 2021
Ep104
Wall Falls on GM Worker in Forklift Accident
A 57-year-old worker at GM’s Marion Metal Center stamping plant has died.
Jan 7th, 2021
In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, A Boeing 737 MAX jet taxis after landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all.
Boeing Owes $2.5B Over Max Jet Claims
The settlement with the Justice Department includes money for crash victims.
Jan 7th, 2021
Mm 163 Thumb
Bad Advice on Cannabis Leads to National Security Trial
Let's call it a cautionary tale.
Jan 7th, 2021