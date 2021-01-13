Recall Expands as Pet Deaths Rise

Pets with aflatoxin poisoning may experience sluggishness, loss of appetite or vomiting.

Jan 13th, 2021
Midwestern Pet Foods has expanded a pet food recall after reports of more than 70 pet deaths tied to its Sportmix pet food. Another 80 pets have been sickened by high levels of aflatoxins, which are produced by corn mold. 

Pets with aflatoxin poisoning may experience sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and/or diarrhea. In severe cases, the toxicity is fatal. 

The expanded recall includes all pet food products manufactured at Midwestern's Oklahoma plant that contain corn. More than 1,000 lot codes are involved, including any food that expires on or before July 9, 2022. 

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has tested multiple product samples and found very high levels of aflatoxins. 

The scope of the recall could expand as new information becomes available, however, all of the cases haven’t been officially confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning. 

The reported deaths may not reflect the total number of pets affected as incidents submitted only to the manufacturer are not shared with FDA.

Pet owners who handle products containing aflatoxin shouldn’t be at risk for aflatoxin poisoning, but are advised to always wash their hands after handling pet food.

The FDA has asked veterinarians who suspect aflatoxin poisoning in their patients to report the cases. The FDA is conducting follow-up activities at the manufacturing facility.

Midwestern Pet Foods issued the following statement: 

As a fourth-generation family-owned company, Midwestern Pet Foods has been committed to ensuring that our products are safe and nutritious for nearly 100 years. Until recently, throughout our long history, we’ve never had a product recall. Though still limited in scope, in cooperation with the FDA and out of an abundance of caution, we have expanded the voluntary recall to include additional corn-containing lot codes of Sportmix, Pro Pac Originals, Splash, Sportstrail, and Nunn Better dry dog and cat foods produced in our Oklahoma Kitchen with an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022. The facility identifier for our Oklahoma Kitchen is “05”. This can be found at the end of the date code on recalled products. All other Midwestern Pet Foods products are unaffected by this recall. Example below,

Mpf Statement 1 12 21 Revised 1200x573

We continue a thorough review of our facilities and practices in full cooperation with FDA in an effort to better serve our customers and pet parents who put their trust in us.

A call center staffed with licensed veterinarians has been established for our customers and pet parents who have questions or concerns regarding their pet’s health. 

Tel: 800-474-4163, ext 455 

Email: info@midwesternpetfoods.com 

A full list of affected lot codes is available here.

