Seafood Processor Gets Prison for Tax Evasion

On Friday, January 8, 2021, Billie R. Schofield was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion.

For more than ten years, the Rhode Island man attempted to evade his federal income taxes.

According to the Department of Justice, Schofield was a part-owner and worked for Northern Pelagic Group, LLC (NORPEL), a seafood processing business located on Fish Island in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

In 2009, he stopped filing income tax returns, and failed to pay taxes on hundreds of thousands of dollars in income. Between 2008 and 2018, Schofield obstructed IRS attempts to assess and collect his taxes by filing fraudulent forms, negotiating income checks to cash and submitting fraudulent checks to the IRS, among other efforts.

With penalties and interest, Schofield caused a tax loss of more than $350,000 to the United States.

In addition to prison, Schofield received three years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and ordered him to pay $364,200.22 in restitution to the IRS.

According to the company's website, NORPEL was established in 2002 and has become vertically-integrated with a focus on Atlantic Herring, Atlantic Mackerel, Illex (shortfin squid and Loligo Squid.

NORPEL has two fishing vessels, a state-of-the-art freezing facility, and is known globally for its seafood and custom processing services for food and pet food businesses across the globe.

The company has not yet responded to our request for comment.