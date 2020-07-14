Digi-Key's Top 5 Products of the Month: July 2020

Digi-Key Electronics is a distributor of industrial automation and controls. Here are the company's Top 5 Products of the Month for July 2020:

Phoenix Contact: TTC-6P-4 Four-Wire Surge Protection Device UL Listed to 479B

UL Listed for Class I, Division 2 hazardous locations

Only 6 mm wide for four conductors, 1.5 mm per conductor

Monitor overload status on-site or via remote signaling Omron Automation and Safety: PTF-PU Push-In Plus Socket for LY Relays 2-pole and 4-pole relay sockets available

Slim socket width: 24.8 mm for 2-pole and 43.4 mm for 4-pole

Available latching lever

Available short bars wire for reduced wiring

Push-In Plus terminals LAPP: ÖLFLEX® VFD 1XL and VFD 1XL with Signal TC-ER per UL 1277

Reduced diameter

High oil and flame resistance

Continuous flex rating (VFD 1XL) Lascar: EasyLog USB Data Logger Temperature

Humidity

Thermocouple

Thermistor

Voltage KUNBUS: RevPi Core 3+ 1.2 GHz quad-core (RevPi Core 3 / RevPi Core 3+)

700 MHz single-core (RevPi Core)

500 MB to 1 GB RAM

4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB eMMC storage

Power supply: 12 V to 24 V

1 x RJ45 Ethernet interface

2 x USB 2.0 sockets

1 x micro HDMI socket

Operating System: customized Raspbian