Digi-Key's Top 5 Products of the Month: July 2020

Surge protectors, data loggers, relay sockets and shielded motor cables among top five products of the month.

Jul 14th, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsEric Sorensen
Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics is a distributor of industrial automation and controls. Here are the company's Top 5 Products of the Month for July 2020:

  1. Phoenix Contact: TTC-6P-4 Four-Wire Surge Protection Device
    • UL Listed to 479B
    • UL Listed for Class I, Division 2 hazardous locations
    • Only 6 mm wide for four conductors, 1.5 mm per conductor
    • Monitor overload status on-site or via remote signaling
  2. Omron Automation and Safety: PTF-PU Push-In Plus Socket for LY Relays
    • 2-pole and 4-pole relay sockets available
    • Slim socket width: 24.8 mm for 2-pole and 43.4 mm for 4-pole
    • Available latching lever
    • Available short bars wire for reduced wiring
    • Push-In Plus terminals
  3. LAPP: ÖLFLEX® VFD 1XL and VFD 1XL with Signal
    • TC-ER per UL 1277
    • Reduced diameter
    • High oil and flame resistance
    • Continuous flex rating (VFD 1XL)
  4. Lascar: EasyLog USB Data Logger 
    • Temperature
    • Humidity
    • Thermocouple
    • Thermistor
    • Voltage
  5. KUNBUS: RevPi Core 3+
    • 1.2 GHz quad-core (RevPi Core 3 / RevPi Core 3+)
    • 700 MHz single-core (RevPi Core)
    • 500 MB to 1 GB RAM
    • 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB eMMC storage
    • Power supply: 12 V to 24 V
    • 1 x RJ45 Ethernet interface
    • 2 x USB 2.0 sockets
    • 1 x micro HDMI socket
    • Operating System: customized Raspbian

