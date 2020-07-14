Digi-Key's Top 5 Products of the Month: July 2020

Digi-Key Electronics is a distributor of industrial automation and controls. Here are the company's Top 5 Products of the Month for July 2020:
- Phoenix Contact: TTC-6P-4 Four-Wire Surge Protection Device
- UL Listed to 479B
- UL Listed for Class I, Division 2 hazardous locations
- Only 6 mm wide for four conductors, 1.5 mm per conductor
- Monitor overload status on-site or via remote signaling
- Omron Automation and Safety: PTF-PU Push-In Plus Socket for LY Relays
- 2-pole and 4-pole relay sockets available
- Slim socket width: 24.8 mm for 2-pole and 43.4 mm for 4-pole
- Available latching lever
- Available short bars wire for reduced wiring
- Push-In Plus terminals
- LAPP: ÖLFLEX® VFD 1XL and VFD 1XL with Signal
- TC-ER per UL 1277
- Reduced diameter
- High oil and flame resistance
- Continuous flex rating (VFD 1XL)
- Lascar: EasyLog USB Data Logger
- Temperature
- Humidity
- Thermocouple
- Thermistor
- Voltage
- KUNBUS: RevPi Core 3+
- 1.2 GHz quad-core (RevPi Core 3 / RevPi Core 3+)
- 700 MHz single-core (RevPi Core)
- 500 MB to 1 GB RAM
- 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB eMMC storage
- Power supply: 12 V to 24 V
- 1 x RJ45 Ethernet interface
- 2 x USB 2.0 sockets
- 1 x micro HDMI socket
- Operating System: customized Raspbian