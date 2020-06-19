Ohio Wants GM to Pay Back $60 Million

GM called the request "inconsistent."

Jun 19th, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsDavid Mantey
 

When General Motors shut down its assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, it created turmoil for the local economy. As the final Chevy Cruze rolled off the assembly line in March 2019, about 1,700 workers lost their jobs. 

According to the AP, Ohio officials may force GM to repay $60 million it received in tax breaks. The incentives were part of an economic development deal that was contingent on the plant operating through 2027.

As the state tries to recoup the money, the situation is murky. 

While GM shut down the assembly plant, it now plans to build a new $2.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near the old facility. 

The plant is part of a joint venture with LG Chem, and will add about 1,100 new jobs. The old plant once employed 4,500 people. 

GM also agreed to loan $40 million to a newly formed company that plans to make electric pickup trucks at the old assembly plant.

In a statement, GM said “a repayment of the tax credits would be inconsistent with our significant manufacturing presence in Ohio."

More
Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md.
US Warns 3 Companies Over Illegal At-Home COVID-19 Tests
The products have not been shown to safely and accurately screen for COVID-19.
Jun 18th, 2020
Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairman Roger Wicker.
Lawmakers Rip FAA for Not Disclosing Boeing Documents
The committee chairman suggested the agency appears to be deliberately keeping lawmakers in the dark.
Jun 18th, 2020
I Stock 1172091291
Mitsubishi Says Executives Will Take Pay Cuts
Like other automakers, Mitsubishi has seen its sales plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jun 18th, 2020
A truck leaves the Toennies meatpacking plant.
Official: German Slaughterhouse Virus Outbreak Untenable
At least 657 people at the meatpacking plant had tested positive.
Jun 18th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Granting Technology Permission to Help
The roles software has, and could continue to play, as manufacturing deals with unprecedented challenges.
Jun 18th, 2020
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston.
Harvard Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Hiding Ties to China
He was arrested on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 458093519
Ex-Audi Manager Sought by US in Diesel Case
Axel Eiser was arrested on an international warrant issued by the U.S. when he crossed into Croatia.
Jun 17th, 2020
Bill Johnson, CEO and president of PG&amp;E Corp.
PG&E Confesses to Killing 84 People in 2018 Fire
The hearing publicly shamed PG&E for putting profits ahead of its crumbling equipment.
Jun 17th, 2020
Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash.
Momentum Grows in Congress for More FAA Oversight of Boeing
Support for more oversight has grown after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.
Jun 17th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla in Negotiations with Texas for New Plant Site
The new facility could be Tesla's largest in the U.S.
Jun 16th, 2020
Signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif.
eBay Staff Sent Spiders, Roaches to Harass Couple
Employees set out to ruin the lives of a couple who posted a blog critical of the company.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1216340633
Businesses Ask Patrons to Waive Right to Sue If They Get Ill
Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt safety protocols.
Jun 16th, 2020