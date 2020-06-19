Ohio Wants GM to Pay Back $60 Million

When General Motors shut down its assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, it created turmoil for the local economy. As the final Chevy Cruze rolled off the assembly line in March 2019, about 1,700 workers lost their jobs.

According to the AP, Ohio officials may force GM to repay $60 million it received in tax breaks. The incentives were part of an economic development deal that was contingent on the plant operating through 2027.

As the state tries to recoup the money, the situation is murky.

While GM shut down the assembly plant, it now plans to build a new $2.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near the old facility.

The plant is part of a joint venture with LG Chem, and will add about 1,100 new jobs. The old plant once employed 4,500 people.

GM also agreed to loan $40 million to a newly formed company that plans to make electric pickup trucks at the old assembly plant.

In a statement, GM said “a repayment of the tax credits would be inconsistent with our significant manufacturing presence in Ohio."