Riding Mower Becomes “COVID-Killer”

The mower’s zero-turn operating controls allow it to move very similarly to a tank.

Jun 3rd, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenJeff Reinke

For me it was a subscription to the WWE streaming network and all the behind-the-curtain intel on professional wrestling. Thankfully, others like Millersburg, Oregon-based Jason Hibbs took a more constructive and creative approach to the extra time made available by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A custom furniture-maker by trade, Hibbs recently transformed his zero turning radius Toro riding lawnmower into a tank, complete with a PVC potato cannon capable of reigning down spuds from a hundred yards out.

Hibbs’ downtime led him to begin by creating a frame composed of strategically placed 2’ x 4’s and birch plywood. From there, he tapped into the skills of friend and neighbor Justin Chambers to fabricate moving tracks by re-purposing cargo straps and corrugated decking.

The tracks use an axle that attaches to the lawnmower’s rear wheels in order to move.

The mower’s zero-turn operating controls allow it to move very similarly to a real tank or tracked vehicle.

Hibbs gave his creation the name COVID Killer and inscribed his son’s name – Iver – on the cannon. An olive drab paint job, white stars, and an axe and shovel on either side complete the authentic look. The name of Hibbs’ business – Bourbon Moth – is also painted on the back.

While the frame doesn’t create any stability issues when cutting the grass, the tank’s oversized nature does make it nearly impossible to trim around trees and other features in the yard. With this tactical deficiency becoming a potential landscaping liability, Hibbs admits that the COVID Killer’s days on the domestic battlefield are probably numbered.

More
Sara Adelman holds her daughter Amelia in Salt Lake City.
Workers Face a Child Care Crisis
More than one-third of families report that someone has stayed home from work to mind their children.
Jun 1st, 2020
Packages of meat sit in a cooler at a local super market.
US Food Prices See Historic Jump
Prices are not expected to drop anytime soon.
Jun 1st, 2020
I Stock 909610188
Average US Gas Price Up 8 Cents Over 2 Weeks to $2.05
The increases come amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.
Jun 1st, 2020
Smoke rises from LG Polymers plant.
Probe Blames Safety Lapses for Deadly India Gas Leak
The committee said the tanks from which the gas leaked were outdated and lacked temperature sensors.
Jun 1st, 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's Musk Earns $770M in Stock Options
But it isn't clear whether he had exercised the stock options.
May 29th, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 28, 2020.
House Approves Changes to Virus Aid Subsidy Program
The new measure extends the program through the end of the year and gives business owners 24 weeks to spend federal aid.
May 29th, 2020
A pump jack over an oil well along Interstate 25 near Dacono, Colo.
Fossil Fuel Agenda Gets Pushback
Judges have ruled administration officials ignored or downplayed potential environmental damage.
May 29th, 2020
Ep5tn
Eyeing the Bounce Back
Industrial purchasing continues to lag, but a look at state-by-state re-opening schedules offers insight as to which sectors could improve sooner.
May 28th, 2020
Flames and thick, black smoke light up the pre-dawn sky following an explosion at the TPC plant.
OSHA: 3 Willful Violations Led to Plant Blasts in Texas
The November blasts and fires injured three workers and caused widespread damage to the surrounding community.
May 28th, 2020
I Stock 1184908397
Microsoft to Build New Software Hub in Northern Virginia
State officials say the hub will create 1,500 new jobs.
May 28th, 2020
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
The Highest-Paid CEOs by State
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.3 million last year.
May 28th, 2020
Christa Schall poses outside her cosmetology school, Casal Aveda Institute.
For Trade Students, Online Classes Can't Replicate Hands-On
Across the country, teachers and students in technical training classes have had to adapt to class closures rapidly and creatively.
May 27th, 2020