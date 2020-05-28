COVID Economic Impact: Eyeing the Bounce Back

Cortera, in partnership with Moody’s Analytics, uses their COVID-19 Economic Impact Tracker (CEIT) to provide a breakdown of purchasing data from thousands of companies in various sectors of the U.S economy. Every week, we sit down with Jim Swift, the founder and CEO of Cortera to discuss the tracker’s latest data and what it means to purchasing trends throughout the industrial marketplace.

In this episode of the Industrial Buyer's Breakdown, Swift, along with editorial director Jeff Reinke, discuss the CEIT’s latest findings, including: