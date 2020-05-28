COVID Economic Impact: Eyeing the Bounce Back

Industrial purchasing continues to lag, but a look at state-by-state re-opening schedules offers insight as to which sectors could improve sooner.

May 28th, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenJeff Reinke

Cortera, in partnership with Moody’s Analytics, uses their COVID-19 Economic Impact Tracker (CEIT) to provide a breakdown of purchasing data from thousands of companies in various sectors of the U.S economy. Every week, we sit down with Jim Swift, the founder and CEO of Cortera to discuss the tracker’s latest data and what it means to purchasing trends throughout the industrial marketplace. 

In this episode of the Industrial Buyer's Breakdown, Swift, along with editorial director Jeff Reinke, discuss the CEIT’s latest findings, including:

  • How food and beverage production continues to soften the blow for many industrial economies.
  • The impacts of varying state-by-state purchasing levels on logistics and shipping costs.
  • How differing approaches to re-opening manufacturing facilities will impact sectors like aerospace, food production and electronic components.
More
I Stock 1184908397
Microsoft to Build New Software Hub in Northern Virginia
State officials say the hub will create 1,500 new jobs.
May 28th, 2020
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
The Highest-Paid CEOs by State
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.3 million last year.
May 28th, 2020
Christa Schall poses outside her cosmetology school, Casal Aveda Institute.
For Trade Students, Online Classes Can't Replicate Hands-On
Across the country, teachers and students in technical training classes have had to adapt to class closures rapidly and creatively.
May 27th, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference.
Congress Shifts to Overhauling Small Business Aid
Formal talks on the next phase of the federal coronavirus response are absent from the agenda.
May 27th, 2020
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken smile outside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building
SpaceX on Cusp of Launching Astronauts
The planned afternoon liftoff to the International Space Station will be the first launch of Americans from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.
May 27th, 2020
Demonstrators block the main entrance of Chevron Corp. in San Ramon, Calif.
Big Oil Loses Appeal in Climate Change Suits
The lawsuits claim Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and others created a public nuisance.
May 27th, 2020
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp 5bcf3415479c2
Mitsubishi Aircraft Closing US Locations, Cutting Jobs
The decision will affect hundreds of workers in Washington state.
May 26th, 2020
A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl.
Virgin Orbit Fails on First Rocket Launch Attempt
The rocket was supposed to fall for a few seconds before hurtling into a low Earth orbit.
May 26th, 2020
The SpaceX Falcon 9.
Weather Might Delay SpaceX's 1st Astronaut Launch
Forecasters put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40%.
May 26th, 2020
Visitors tour the Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360.
China Demands US Withdraw Sanctions on Tech Suppliers
The measures expanded a U.S. campaign against Chinese companies.
May 26th, 2020
Joel Johnson rides his new bicycle .
Pandemic a Boon for the Bicycle
Thousands of cooped-up Americans are dusting off decades-old bikes or snapping up new ones.
May 26th, 2020
Laptop Work From Home Ap
Cybercrime Rises During Pandemic
Malicious emails are up 600% during the crisis.
May 26th, 2020