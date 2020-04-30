SK Greenlights Second EV Battery Plant in U.S.

Apr 30th, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenDavid Mantey

Volkswagen and Ford supplier SK Innovation is building a second plant to make electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. 

According to Reuters, the South Korean company will spend $727 million to build the plant in Georgia. Construction will begin in July; production could start in 2023. 

SK Innovation is already spending $903 million to build a battery plant that is currently under construction. The company's total investment in Georgia will be about $1.5 billion. 

One motivating factor may be a legal dust-up with rival LG Chem. If SK loses the legal fight, it could be blocked from importing batteries into the U.S.

