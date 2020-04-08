Nissan Furloughs 10,000 Manufacturing Workers

Nissan has announced it will furlough most of its hourly manufacturing employees.

As of Tuesday, April 7th, this includes around 10,000 workers at plants in Canton, Mississippi and Smyrna and Decherd, Tennessee.

Nissan’s plants have been closed since March, 20th.

They are now asking workers to file for unemployment benefits until at least April 27th, which is when they hope to reopen.

Nissan’s year has been off to a rocky start.

The automaker’s Q1 US sales were down nearly 30 percent from the same period last year.

That amounts to about 100,000 fewer vehicles sold in the same three-month stretch year-over-year.