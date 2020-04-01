Digi-Key's Top 5 Products of the Month

A video of the top five products of the month for April 2020.

Unit 202 ProductionsEric Sorensen
Digi-Key
Apr 1st, 2020
 

      Digi-Key Electronics is a distributor of industrial automation and controls. Here are the  top five products of April 2020:

      1. LAPP’s EPIC MH Series Industrial Connectors
        • Capable of transmitting power, signals, and data in a single connection 
        • Easy to assemble
        • Compatible with other industry standards
        • Available with machined contacts
        • Fit into EPIC HB series and EPIC Ultra HB series housings
      2. Carlo Gavazzi’s RGC2P & RGC3P Series Solid-State Contactors
        • 2-pole and 3-pole solid-state contactors with analog switching 
        • Rated operational voltage: up to 660 VAC
        • Rated operational current: up to 75 AAC
        • Control input choices:
          • Current: 0 mA to 20 mA, 4 mA to 20 mA, 12 mA to 20 mA
          • Voltage: 0 V to 5 V, 1 V to 5 V, 0 V to 10 V, potentiometer
        • Optional overtemperature protection
        • 100 kA short-circuit current rating according to UL508
      3. Honeywell’s MIP Series Pressure Transducers
        • Rugged, stainless-steel construction 
        • Radiometric output: 0.5 VDC to 4.5 VDC
        • Total error band: up to ±0.75% FSS (-40°C to +125°C)
        • Industry-leading accuracy: ±0.15% FSS BFSL
        • Long term stability: ±0.25% FSS
        • Drinking water approval: NSF/ANSI/CAN 61
      4. Mean Well’s WDR-60 Series Power Supply
        • 180 VAC to 550 VAC ultra-wide input range 
        • Narrow width (32 mm)
        • Compliant to heavy industrial immunity (EN61000-6-2)
        • -30°C to +85°C ultra-wide operating temperature (>+60°C derate)
        • Built-in DC OK relay contact
        • Approvals: UL61010, TUV EN61558-2-16, EAC, CE
      5. Banner Engineering’s WLS15 Series of LED Strip Lights
        • Low-profile design for easy installation in tight spaces 
        • 12 VDC or 24 VDC operation in one model
        • Completely sealed with an IP67 rating for use in wet or dusty environments
        • Brackets and connectors are available to keep installation simple
        • Offers stability in the presence of line voltage fluctuations
        • Dual-color models with EZ-STATUS® combine illumination and indication in one light fixture
