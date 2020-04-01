Fit into EPIC HB series and EPIC Ultra HB series housings

Available with machined contacts

Compatible with other industry standards

100 kA short-circuit current rating according to UL508

Voltage: 0 V to 5 V, 1 V to 5 V, 0 V to 10 V, potentiometer

Current: 0 mA to 20 mA, 4 mA to 20 mA, 12 mA to 20 mA

Rated operational current: up to 75 AAC

Rated operational voltage: up to 660 VAC

Total error band: up to ±0.75% FSS (-40°C to +125°C)

Low-profile design for easy installation in tight spaces

12 VDC or 24 VDC operation in one model

Completely sealed with an IP67 rating for use in wet or dusty environments

Brackets and connectors are available to keep installation simple

Offers stability in the presence of line voltage fluctuations