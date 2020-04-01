Digi-Key Electronics is a distributor of industrial automation and controls. Here are the top five products of April 2020:
- LAPP’s EPIC MH Series Industrial Connectors
- Capable of transmitting power, signals, and data in a single connection
- Easy to assemble
- Compatible with other industry standards
- Available with machined contacts
- Fit into EPIC HB series and EPIC Ultra HB series housings
- Carlo Gavazzi’s RGC2P & RGC3P Series Solid-State Contactors
- 2-pole and 3-pole solid-state contactors with analog switching
- Rated operational voltage: up to 660 VAC
- Rated operational current: up to 75 AAC
- Control input choices:
- Current: 0 mA to 20 mA, 4 mA to 20 mA, 12 mA to 20 mA
- Voltage: 0 V to 5 V, 1 V to 5 V, 0 V to 10 V, potentiometer
- Optional overtemperature protection
- 100 kA short-circuit current rating according to UL508
- Honeywell’s MIP Series Pressure Transducers
- Rugged, stainless-steel construction
- Radiometric output: 0.5 VDC to 4.5 VDC
- Total error band: up to ±0.75% FSS (-40°C to +125°C)
- Industry-leading accuracy: ±0.15% FSS BFSL
- Long term stability: ±0.25% FSS
- Drinking water approval: NSF/ANSI/CAN 61
- Mean Well’s WDR-60 Series Power Supply
- 180 VAC to 550 VAC ultra-wide input range
- Narrow width (32 mm)
- Compliant to heavy industrial immunity (EN61000-6-2)
- -30°C to +85°C ultra-wide operating temperature (>+60°C derate)
- Built-in DC OK relay contact
- Approvals: UL61010, TUV EN61558-2-16, EAC, CE
- Banner Engineering’s WLS15 Series of LED Strip Lights
- Low-profile design for easy installation in tight spaces
- 12 VDC or 24 VDC operation in one model
- Completely sealed with an IP67 rating for use in wet or dusty environments
- Brackets and connectors are available to keep installation simple
- Offers stability in the presence of line voltage fluctuations
- Dual-color models with EZ-STATUS® combine illumination and indication in one light fixture