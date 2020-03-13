Lazzarini's Electric Limousine Cool, But Costly

It looks more like a villain's supercar. Also, ordinary toys get action figure upgrades, and a rescue drone with a terrible name.

Unit 202 ProductionsAlex ShanahanDavid Mantey
Mar 13th, 2020
 

Man Gives Ordinary Toys an Action Figure Upgrade

A Japanese sculptor is taking simple toys and other objects, cutting them up, and reassembling them as articulated action figures. 

Tomohiro Yasui is known for creating intricate robot wrestlers out of paper in a mix between origami and pro-wrestling. The sculptor has created more than 600 different Kami-Robos, and they have spawned an entire universe of cartoons, merchandise, and even a bible. The figures are half paper dolls, half highly articulated Transformer. 

In his latest work, via designboom, he has taken a rubber duck, toy hammer, jumping frog and toy mask, cut them up, and reassembled them into superhero-inspired poseable action figures. 

Now, it's not exactly a one-for-one upgrade. For example, the rubber duck figure took nearly seven dismembered rubber ducks fastened together with metal wire. 

It's an interesting form of upcycling for an artist who is an example of how innovation and design are only limited by our own imaginations. 

Rescue Drone Flies Patients Out On Stretcher

The School of Design and Human Engineering (DHE) at UNIST has designed a rescue drone concept that recently received an iF Design Award, though it's likely for the renderings and not the name. 

The drone is essentially a stretcher connected to eight propellers attached to a leash, but there's more. 

The drone is powered by a four-hour, rapid charge battery pack worn by a single EMT who shepherds the victim to safety. 

The team calls the concept the 911$ Rescue Drone, and the dollar sign throws me. It's typically good practice to forgo anything that trades in words for symbols.

The drone could help pull patients out of hazardous locations with much less human effort. The user pulls it behind him/herself using the leash, and an onboard gyroscope keeps the person horizontal. The wire, which is actually attached to the battery, guides the drone, so there is no need to steer or otherwise control the drone. 

Next, the 911$ Rescue Drone is moving from concept to reality. The Drone Dome company is going to work with the team to mass-produce it, and since it's a relatively simple design, it shouldn't be that expensive. 

Lazzarini's Electric Limousine 

Pierpaolo Lazzarini, the designer behind the floating UFO houseboats, recently unveiled a new car concept. He calls it the Lazzarini One, and as one commenter described it, it looks like something a supervillain would drive. Kind of a loose superhero thread on this one, sorry about that. 

Lazzarini describes the 1,200 horsepower four-seater as an electric limousine. I understand that the definition is fluid, but I think "supercar" is more appropriate, maybe "luxury sedan."

The vehicle is about 21.5-feet long with a wheelbase nearly eight feet wide. It has a Bosch electric engine, all-wheel drive and a stunning canopy door that opens the roof like a hatch from the back. He did attach a price tag, or at least a development cost, and it is steep—about $2.8 million. 

According to his website, Lazzarini is a freelance designer who "believes in taking a different design approach." I'd say he's sticking to that motto. 

More in Home
I Stock 1136890541
US Tax Deadline Delayed for Virus Victims
Persons and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus will be allowed to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.
Mar 12th, 2020
In this Aug. 27, 2013 file photo, workers load large containers of nectarines for sorting at Eastern ProPak Farmers Cooperative in Glassboro, NJ.
US Wholesale Prices Fall 0.6%
Measuring price pressures before they reach the consumer, the producer price index's fall followed a 0.5% January rise.
Mar 12th, 2020
Fordtruck
Report: Ford's Sub-$20K Pickup
Fans of the original Ford Ranger will likely be happy with both the design and the price.
Mar 12th, 2020
I Stock 1148244566
How to Boost Safety Engagement & Cost Savings in Mfg.
Here are some key insights to help manufacturing executives and operations managers strengthen their safety practices.
Mar 11th, 2020
Ap20071639431926
US Tax Deadline May Be Delayed Amid Outbreak
The Trump administration said it is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric truck leaves the company&apos;s Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
PG&E Settles Key Wildfire Battle
Investors cheered the news too, as PG&E's stock surged 10% Tuesday to close at $13.90.
Mar 11th, 2020
Ap20071410121111
PepsiCo Buying Rockstar for $3.85B
It's the latest branching out for PepsiCo as it competes with smaller seltzer, soda, sparkling juice and energy drink makers.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo people shop for food the day before the Thanksgiving holiday at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas. U.S. consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more expensive food. The Labor Department said Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1% last month, matching its January increase.
Consumer Prices Up in February on Food Costs
Inflation has been mild since the Great Recession ended more than a decade ago, and Wednesday’s figures indicate that hasn’t changed.
Mar 11th, 2020
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters after delivering an annual speech to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska.
Senate Energy Bill Falls Apart
It was supposed to be a bipartisan moment for the Senate.
Mar 11th, 2020
Toilet Paper Istock
Why Are People Hoarding Toilet Paper?
This wouldn’t be the first panic over toilet paper.
Mar 11th, 2020
I Stock 1145760927
US Halts Inspections of Foreign Drug Plants
The agency announced it will postpone most foreign inspections scheduled through April, because of federal guidelines prohibiting travel.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this March 5, 2020, photo, a waitress of the Chinese restaurant Hot Pot serves customers in London.
No Sick Leave For Millions
While white collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the virus, that's not an option for the millions without paid sick leave.
Mar 10th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency&apos;s campus in Silver Spring, Md.
Companies Warned Over Virus Claims
The companies are selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it.
Mar 10th, 2020
In this March 11, 2019, file photo, wreckage is piled at the crash scene of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 near Bishoftu, Ethiopia.
Pilots Made Fatal Decision Before Crash
Data in the Ethiopian update could renew questions about the pilots’ actions – in particular, their decision to turn MCAS back on.
Mar 10th, 2020