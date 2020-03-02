Designer Unveils Z-Shaped Electric Motorcycle

Bikes are meant to thrill. Also a supersonic airliner and a robot singer/songwriter preps for album tour.

Alex Shanahan
Mar 2nd, 2020
 

Robot Singer-Songwriter Prepares for Album Tour

Shimon (shieh-moan), a singer/songwriter robot created by Georgia Tech researchers. Shimon plays the marimba, writes the lyrics with human collaborators, and has the voice of an angel.

The team (or band) recently recorded a 10-song album and will hit the road on your. Way different logistical issues for a roadie.

Shimon was created by Georgia Tech Professor Gil Weinberg. Weinberg gives Shimon a theme and then the robot uses AI to compose the lyrics. Weinberg than creates the melodies for the lyrics.

In a way, Shimon is classically trained, learning from datasets of 50,000 lyrics from jazz, prog rock, and hip-hop. The robot uses deep learning to generate his own words that it actually sings. It’s voice was created by a team from Pompeu (pompeii-you) Fabra University in Barcelona, which used machine learning to develop the voice based off of hundreds of songs.

Recently, Shimon has added some new hardware to interact with it’s bandmates and have more of a stage presence. That includes a mouth, new eyebrows, and new head movements designed to help convey emotion.

The band released its first single, “Into Your Mind” from the upcoming album "Shimon Sings," scheduled to be released 4/10/2020. It features lyrics like, "Shades of delight, rich as a book before night." I've heard worse.

Weinberg hopes the tour shows can become more than a novelty act. Is it okay if I come to see it anyways. I'm just wondering where we’re at with an OK Go collaboration. Just really seems to be in their wheelhouse.


Boom Supersonic Won’t Just Be Fast

Founded in 2014, Boom Supersonic has spent the last six years with a team 140 strong creating an aircraft they promise to be the fastest commercial airliner in history.

Boom is now assembling the XB-1, a Mach-2.2 supersonic demonstrator aircraft.  A one-third scale airplane that’s sort of a proof-of-concept of the company’s Overture, the commercial aircraft that will seat 55-75 people and be capable of flying 1,688 mph.

The company is not only trying to launch a supersonic airliner, but it's the first OEM in commercial aviation to commit to a fully carbon-neutral aircraft test program.

According to Boom, the XB-1 test program will use sustainable aviation fuels and carbon offsetting to achieve carbon neutral status. The XB-1 demonstrator will prove out key technologies for safe, efficient and sustainable travel at supersonic speeds.

In June 2019, Boom partnered with Prometheus Fuels to supply carbon-neutral jet fuel. Prometheus removes CO2 from the air and uses solar and wind power to turn it into jet fuel.

Boom's XB-1 is almost ready to fly, and when it does it will be the first independently-developed civil supersonic aircraft in history.

Boom says that fares on the Overture will be similar to long-haul business-class flights. The planes will cost about $200 million, plus options and interior, but the company already has pre-orders from Virgin Group and Japan Airlines.


Z-Shaped Electric Motorcycle

Joseph Robinson has been sketching cars for as long as he can remember. However, one of Robinson's latest projects is a new electric motorcycle concept.

According to Robinson, electrification shouldn't be limited to cars. And while we've seen motorcycles electrified for economical reasons, Robinson stresses that motorcycles are vehicles of pure thrill. And the instantaneous, but smooth acceleration that electric power promises could be ideal in city traffic or on canyon rides.

So, Robinson designed the Z motorcycle, which fits a large 30 kw/h battery into the slim frame in a way that can be easily swapped out.

The design includes foldaway handlebars and foot pegs as well as a telescopic strut.

The Z shape on the side of the bike is also a screen that could display graphics, anything from charging status to turn signals or a tachometer.

I put it somewhere behind the Curtiss Motorcycles, and even the LiveWire, if anything because they're closer to the market. They’re real.

The Z motorcycle has its skeptics, particularly when it comes to the front and rear suspension and steering.

What’s most impressive is that he’s still a student at ArtCenter College of Design for Transportation Design. You can follow him on Instagram to see some of his promising work, and I look forward to seeing what he comes up with in future designs.

Workers dismantle a booth after that the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is cancelled by Swiss authorities, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Feb. 28. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Trade Shows Go Virtual As Virus Spreads
Some companies are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this March 17, 2015 file photo, William J. Flynn, President and CEO of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., speaks at the 14th Annual Aviation Summit in Washington.
Amtrak Names New CEO
William Flynn, 66, has served as president and CEO of the global air freight company Atlas Air Worldwide for the past 13 years.
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago.
Apple to Pay Up to $500M
The lawsuit addressed Apple's 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Offshore Wind Istock
Developer to Grow Offshore Wind Industry
Ørsted is looking for ways to better monitor the movements of whales near wind farms, and ideas for reducing noise when turbines are installed.
Mar 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1134096126
Nokia CEO Suri Steps Down
Rajeev Suri has worked at Nokia for 25 years.
Mar 2nd, 2020
A man with a mask walk through torii gates at the Hie Shrine In Tokyo, Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Electronics Maker Sharp to Make Masks
The company will start by the end of this month, at 150,000 masks a day, rising to 500,000 a day.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Thumb2
Air Force’s Flying Car
The craft could incorporate electric or hybrid propulsion and be operated remotely, autonomously or with an onboard pilot.
Mar 2nd, 2020
This Thursday, March 12, 2009, file photo shows Gilead Sciences Inc. headquarters in Foster City, Calif.
Gilead Sciences Buys Forty Seven
Gilead, based in Foster City, California, will pay $95.50 for each Forty Seven Inc. share.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Oct. 22, 2013 file photo, former Chairman and CEO of General Electric Jack Welch appears on CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Welch, who transformed General Electric Co. into a highly profitable multinational conglomerate and parlayed his legendary business acumen into a retirement career as a corporate leadership guru, has died at the age of 84.
Famed GE CEO Jack Welch Has Died
He personified the so-called “cult of the CEO” during the late-1990s boom, when GE's soaring stock price made it the most valuable company in the world.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Harley Davidson President and CEO Matthew S. Levatich rides his motorcycle onto the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before a meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Harley-Davidson CEO Resigns
Harley has been struggling with declining sales in the U.S., its biggest market.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Candles
McDonald’s is Selling Candles
The big question is, do you burn them together, or separately?
Mar 2nd, 2020
This Jan. 31, 2020 photo shows various brands and flavors of disposable vape devices at a store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, the U.S. government began enforcing restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes aimed at curbing underage vaping.
House Approves Flavored E-Cig Ban
The bill would place new restrictions on the marketing of e-cigarettes and ban flavors in tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.
Mar 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1136735121
Feb. PMI Slowed, But Remained in Expansion
February's PMI registered 50.1, down from January's 50.9.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020