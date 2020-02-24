Tool Maker Closes After Sears Sells Craftsman

Ideal Industries is closing its Western Forge plant after 54 years of service.

The hand tool manufacturing facility currently has 164 employees.



The plan is to fulfill current orders and then close the doors.



The plant was hit hard when Sears sold Craftsman and tool manufacturing moved overseas.



Ideal will merge manufacturing operations into its SK Professional Tools plant in Illinois.



The plant will add jobs, and former Western Forge workers will be given priority.

If they can make the move.



If not, they'll receive a severance package if they stay on until the lights go out forever.