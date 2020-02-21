Drone Racing Team Creates First Manned Aerobatic Drone

The stunts are incredible. Also, 3D-printed Army helmets and a generator that literally makes electricity out of thin air.

Feb 21st, 2020

3D Printing Improves Army Helmets

Advancements in 3D printing could provide soldiers with improved helmet padding. It's about time since a recent Duke University study found that modern helmets haven't come a long way when it comes to overhead blast, they're on par with WWI helmets.

If we're working on a third arm for soldiers, you'd think we could lock down a decent helmet. One of the empowering features of 3D printing is personalization and customization, and that includes helmet padding.

Army researchers recently took a 3D printer and made micro lattice pads that exceed the impact attenuation of state-of-the-art foam padding. 

A team from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Army Research Laboratory and HRL Laboratories created highly-tuned open-cell lattice structures that reduce peak head acceleration during blunt impact events. In tests, they performed 27% better than the best performing foam pads on the market. They currently use vinyl-nitrile foam helmet pads as you see in NFL helmets -- another market with huge potential. 

The new pads could improve not only protection but also minimize weight and space requirements. It could also make them more comfortable as the material is more breathable and helps dissipate heat. 

Next, the lab will hand off the technology to the CCDC Soldier Center for further evaluation and implementation into future helmet systems.

Generator Makes Electricity Out of Thin Air

Engineers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have created Air-gen, an air-powered generator that makes electricity out of thin air. 

Air-gen uses a thin film of electrically conductive protein nanowires less than 10 microns thick. The nanowires are produced by specific bacteria (microbe Geobacter). 

The device connects two electrodes to the nanowires, one on the bottom and one on top. The film absorbs atmospheric water vapor, and a combination of the electrical conductivity and surface chemistry of the protein nanowires, coupled with the fine pores between the nanowires within the film, generates an electrical current between the two electrodes.

It could be used as a renewable energy source and even works in deserts as well as other areas with extremely low humidity. It can also work indoors. 

Right now, Air-gen devices can power small electronics. The team now expects to commercialize the technology, which includes a small patch that can power wearables and smart watches. The tech could be used in cell phones to eliminate charging and eventually replace traditional batteries.

Man Rides Large Drone

Drone racing is an esport growing in popularity. Some racers build the RC racers from the ground up, and others are in it to be pilots, but these are drones navigating various courses at around 200 MPH and weigh less than two pounds. In head-to-head competition, they average about 100 mph.

The maneuvers are incredible and made many spectators and pilots alike wonder, what does it feel like to fly in a drone? 

So, the creators behind the Drone Champions League made a drone big enough to ride, and they called it the "Big Drone."

Big Drone was created by Drone Champions founder Herbert Weirather. It's a giant drone, piloted by an RC controller, with a single seat for an occupant. 

The team conducted indoor tests in early February 2020 at an indoor facility in Germany before moving to Croatia for outdoor testing. 

Weirather says the Big Drone is the first-ever manned aerobatic drone, and he hopes it will create a brand-new future racing experience. The idea is to recruit drone pilots through the Drone Champions League video game. 

Weirather flew in the drone during the manned portion of the testing process. While the Big Drone pulled off some incredible stunts unoccupied, the multirotor barely left the ground while he was inside. 

Though the test was brief, he said it felt a little like riding a helicopter.

More in Home
Outrider
Autonomous Logistics Trucks Launch
Outrider says it offers first-of-its-kind technology to help automate the distribution yards of large companies.
Feb 20th, 2020
Hyperloop
Missouri Takes Step Towards First Hyperloop
Eventually, the state hopes to connect Kansas City and St. Louis.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1156940451
GM Gets Tax Break
The new electric battery cell factory sits next to the site of a much larger assembly plant GM shut down last year.
Feb 20th, 2020
North Dakota Public Service Commissioners review a permit for the expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota regulators unanimously approved the expansion, saying they believed the project had met exhaustive state and federal requirements.
North Dakota OKs Pipeline
Texas-based Energy Transfer proposed doubling the capacity of the pipeline last year to meet growing demand for oil shipments from North Dakota
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon.
France Steps Up Ghosn Investigation
His attorneys denied allegations that suspicious funds benefited Ghosn or his family personally.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1148208588
DoL Puts $100M Toward Closing Skills Gap
The US Department of Labor's Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program has awarded grants to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photograph taken in Denver, software engineer David Viramontes, front, and digital strategist Patrick Collins direct a meeting of Code For Denver.
Government Seeks Tech Experts
A Washington organization is seeking private-sector coders, programmers and software engineers to make government user-friendly.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Donna, Texas.
Homeland Security Waives Laws for Border Wall
The 10 waived laws include a requirement for open competition and giving losing bidders a chance to protest decisions.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com sort out parcels at a distribution center in Beijing, China.
China Turns to Internet for Food
Demand for online food vendors has surged since China’s government told the public to stay home amid virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 1080819964
New Boeing 737 Issues
Boeing said Tuesday that it found debris contaminating the fuel tanks of some 737 Max jets that it built in the past year.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 468008409
Recycling Business to Expand
W. Silver Recycling will be building a new 120,000 square feet facility that will be home to a recycling processing plant.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 509823431
Refinery Fire Extinguished
The fire began in a pipeline owned by a third party.
Feb 18th, 2020
Thumb
Apple Watch Outsells Swiss Watch Industry
New data has some watch industry analysts concerned for the future of the Swiss watch industry.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this March 1, 2012 file photo, former President Bill Clinton shakes hands with Owen Bieber, left, with United Auto Workers union (UAW), at the 2012 UAW National Community&dagger;Action Program Conference, at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, in Washington.
Former UAW President Dies
Owen Bieber led the United Auto Workers union from the auto industry's dark days of the early 1980s to the prosperity of the mid-1990s.
Feb 18th, 2020