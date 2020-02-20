Startup Launches Autonomous Logistics Trucks

Outrider says it offers first-of-its-kind technology to help automate the distribution yards of large companies.

Eric SorensenAndy Szal
Feb 20th, 2020
 

A Denver-area autonomous vehicle startup made its public debut this week with a more than $50 million fundraising haul and the announcement of pilot projects at several large companies. 

Outrider says it offers first-of-its-kind technology to help automate the distribution yards of large companies. A video issued by the company shows driverless cabs maneuvering containers at loading docks as an employee monitors the operation from a computer.

Although distribution yards offer the kind of confined, repetitive environment that could make it perfect for autonomous technologies, Outrider officials noted they can also be complicated and chaotic, with human workers still performing many different tasks.

In addition to moving containers around a yard, Outrider’s autonomous, electric cabs, according to the company, can also hitch and unhitch trailers and connect and disconnect their brake lines.

Officials also said its system integrates with supply chain software already in use by large companies. Outrider is conducting tests at four unnamed Fortune 200 companies and at paper goods giant Georgia-Pacific.  

The company’s fundraising campaign, meanwhile, took in $53 million from numerous venture capital firms as well as logistics giant Prologis and the venture arm of Koch Industries — Georgia-Pacific’s parent company.

Ultimately, Outrider executives hope to establish logistics hubs that are safer, more efficient and more sustainable — founder Andrew Smith set a goal of rapidly retiring the more than 50,000 yard trucks in the U.S. that run on diesel fuel.

More in Home
I Stock 1148208588
DoL Puts $100M Toward Closing Skills Gap
The US Department of Labor's Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program has awarded grants to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photograph taken in Denver, software engineer David Viramontes, front, and digital strategist Patrick Collins direct a meeting of Code For Denver.
Government Seeks Tech Experts
A Washington organization is seeking private-sector coders, programmers and software engineers to make government user-friendly.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Donna, Texas.
Homeland Security Waives Laws for Border Wall
The 10 waived laws include a requirement for open competition and giving losing bidders a chance to protest decisions.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com sort out parcels at a distribution center in Beijing, China.
China Turns to Internet for Food
Demand for online food vendors has surged since China’s government told the public to stay home amid virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 1080819964
New Boeing 737 Issues
Boeing said Tuesday that it found debris contaminating the fuel tanks of some 737 Max jets that it built in the past year.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 468008409
Recycling Business to Expand
W. Silver Recycling will be building a new 120,000 square feet facility that will be home to a recycling processing plant.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 509823431
Refinery Fire Extinguished
The fire began in a pipeline owned by a third party.
Feb 18th, 2020
Thumb
Apple Watch Outsells Swiss Watch Industry
New data has some watch industry analysts concerned for the future of the Swiss watch industry.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this March 1, 2012 file photo, former President Bill Clinton shakes hands with Owen Bieber, left, with United Auto Workers union (UAW), at the 2012 UAW National Community&dagger;Action Program Conference, at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, in Washington.
Former UAW President Dies
Owen Bieber led the United Auto Workers union from the auto industry's dark days of the early 1980s to the prosperity of the mid-1990s.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, photo, a Houston home remains in disrepair after being damaged by the Jan. 24, 2020, explosion at a nearby industrial business.
Houston Blast Prompts Safety Debate
Many residents have neighbors they don't want: petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials.
Feb 17th, 2020
This April 11, 2015, photo provided by EcoFlight shows the White Mesa Uranium Mill near Blanding in southeastern Utah.
Uranium Bailout Triggers Mining Plans
The Trump administration asked Congress this week for $1.5 billion over 10 years to create a new national stockpile of U.S.-mined uranium
Feb 17th, 2020
In this July 23, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti walks from a courthouse in New York, after facing charges.
Michael Avenatti Convicted of Extortion
Prosecutors called it 'an old fashioned shakedown.'
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 13 photo, masked workers assembly wiring for automobile at a factory in Qingdao in east China&apos;s Shandong province. Automakers are gradually reopening factories in China that were idled by anti-virus controls as they try to reverse a sales slump in their biggest market.
Automakers in China Gradually Reopen After Virus Shutdown
Local officials have orders from the ruling Communist Party to get businesses functioning again.
Feb 17th, 2020
This April 11, 2015, photo provided by EcoFlight shows the White Mesa Uranium Mill near Blanding in southeastern Utah. The Trump administration is asking Congress for $1.5 billion over 10 years to build up a U.S. uranium stockpile, saying it wants to break an over-reliance on foreign uranium that undermines U.S. energy security. The White Mesa facility is one of the sites where production could be ramped up under the proposal.
Trump Wants to Revive Uranium
U.S. uranium production has plummeted 96% in the last five years, but some analysts say that's because there's little demand.
Feb 14th, 2020