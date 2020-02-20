Missouri Takes Another Step Towards America’s First Hyperloop

The state of Missouri hopes to be a pioneer in the use of Hyperloop technology for transportation.

Hyperloop uses low pressure tubes that levitate magnetically. They can transport passengers at speeds of up to 640 MPH.

Earlier this month, the Missouri House of Representatives voted to allow a Hyperloop project to be eligible for state grants.

St. Louis is one of several cities to advance in a bid to win a test track and research center.

The project has been supported by key lawmakers who commissioned a study that suggests bringing Hyperloop to the state could generate more than 17,000 jobs.

If the project succeeds, cost estimates to build a full Hyperloop system across the state range from $30 million to $40 million per mile.

Eventually, the state hopes to connect Kansas City and St. Louis.

The 4-hour drive would be reduced to a Hyperloop trip of less than 30 minutes.



