Hey, ‘90s Kids – Micro Machines Are Back

The 1980s and 1990s were full of memorable toys, including Galoob’s brand of tiny cars and trucks called Micro Machines.

Known for its memorable commercials, Micro Machines ads featured the Guinness Book of World Record-holder for fastest talking, John Moschitta Jr.

Hasbro purchased Galoob in 1998 and Micro Machines were all but dead within a few years due to the changing toy market.

But new reports say that Micro Machines is set for a 2020 comeback via a partnership between Hasbro and Wicked Cool Toys.

This Fall, the venture will launch a modernized version of the popular Micro Machines toy “Super Van City” – a mini metropolis that folds up inside a camper van.

Wicked Cool Toys has also worked to help modernize other nostalgic toy brands like Pokémon and Cabbage Patch dolls.