Airbus Unveils Prototype That Upends Traditional Plane Design

Breaking from a conventional tube-shaped fuselage would allow the plane’s cabin to be redesigned.

Eric SorensenAnna Wells
Feb 13th, 2020
 

This week, attendees of the Singapore Airshow 2020 saw Airbus unveil a new craft inspired by certain military planes.

Maveric, which stands for Model Aircraft for Validation and Experimentation of Robust Innovate Controls, is in the initial stages of development.

It features a “blended-wing” design that mostly merges the fuselage and the wing to give the appearance of one giant wing.

The design, says Airbus, could reduce fuel consumption for the plane by up to 20 percent.

Breaking from the conventional tube-shaped fuselage would allow the plane’s cabin to be redesigned.

Side-by-side cabins on the wider structure could mean less congestion.

Currently, Airbus has been testing a 3.2-meter wide, remote-controlled version of Maveric to help assess the project’s viability.


More in Home
In this Feb. 9 photo, an electronic display board showing a precautionary notice of the coronavirus at a deserted upscale shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese authorities are struggling to strike a delicate balance between containing a deadly viral outbreak and restarting the world&rsquo;s second-biggest economy after weeks of paralysis.
Businesses Struggle to Fix Supply Chains Hit by Virus
Global supply chains remain widely disrupted for businesses across the world that have built deep connections to China.
Feb 12th, 2020
Nhf Smithfield Fb
Smithfield Foods Closing San Jose Plant
The closure will result in 139 layoffs, which begin March 13.
Feb 11th, 2020
Flag Of The United States Department Of Labor (1915 1960)
DoL: Trump's Budget Boosts US Workforce
The DoL stated Tuesday how the administration's 2021 budget includes apprenticeship grants, support for veterans and a paid family leave proposal,
Feb 11th, 2020
Uaw
UAW's Made-in-China Pens Draw Ire
Union members were not pleased to see their new pens emblazoned with the name of their country of origin: China.
Feb 11th, 2020
Mercedes
Report: Mercedes Ups Job Cuts
The luxury brand and its parent, Daimler, are struggling.
Feb 11th, 2020
This March 5, 2017, file photo shows a closeup of Under Armour cleats seen before a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Under Armour May Need to Restructure
The company says it may also scuttle its flagship store in NYC.
Feb 11th, 2020
Former Interior Secretary Gale Norton mingles after a news conference in Denver on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, a day before the Trump administration hosts the first of two hearings on a proposal to roll back a landmark environmental law.
Environmental Law Scale-Back Draws Ire
President Donald Trump is proposing to narrow the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act, signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.
Amazon Sues Over Lost $10B Contract
The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, snow covers the perimeter of the General Motors&apos; Lordstown plant, in Lordstown, Ohio. The Trump administration&rsquo;s budget proposal scraps a loan program that could help an upstart electric vehicle company&rsquo;s plans to reuse the now-closed General Motors factory in Lordstown, Ohio.
Budget Targets Efficient Auto Loan Program
Lordstown Motors Corp., a new venture that’s trying to reopen a former GM factory, hoped to possibly use the program the administration wants to eliminate.
Feb 11th, 2020
A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in Beijing on Tuesday, Feb. 11. China&apos;s daily death toll from a new virus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead, authorities said Tuesday after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating.
China Virus Deaths Top 1,000
The Chinese mainland has almost 43,000 confirmed cases as of Monday morning.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York.
Schick Backs Out of Harry's Buyout
The deal fell through just days after the U.S. sued to block the acquisition.
Feb 10th, 2020
E29 Thumb
Northrop Doubles AZ Satellite Production
The current facility is one of the largest and most advanced satellite assembly and test facilities in the United States.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London.
Flight Crosses Atlantic in Less Than 5 Hours
The flight from JFK to Heathrow was expected to take 102 minutes longer.
Feb 10th, 2020
I Stock 1075376246
Hemp Processor Files for Bankruptcy
The state's agriculture commissioner called GenCanna Global USA's announcement a 'gut punch' to Kentucky's hemp industry.
Feb 7th, 2020