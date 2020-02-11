Report: Mercedes Ups Job Cuts to 15,000

The luxury brand and its parent, Daimler, are struggling.

Eric SorensenAnna Wells
Feb 11th, 2020
 

In November, Daimler announced that its Mercedes luxury brand would eliminate 10,000 jobs by 2022 to save $1.5 billion in costs.

New reports out of Germany this week suggest that the brand will increase the number of job cuts by 5,000.

Daimler’s 2019 year-end figures saw a massive profit dip for Mercedes.

The company also took a $1.1 billion charge related to fines from the “dieselgate” emissions-cheating scandal.

Mercedes also plans to cut a few of its models as it streamlines.

The last X-class pickup will be manufactured in May of this year.

Production will also end on the convertible and coupe versions of the S-Class.

