Report: Mercedes Ups Job Cuts to 15,000

In November, Daimler announced that its Mercedes luxury brand would eliminate 10,000 jobs by 2022 to save $1.5 billion in costs.

New reports out of Germany this week suggest that the brand will increase the number of job cuts by 5,000.

Daimler’s 2019 year-end figures saw a massive profit dip for Mercedes.

The company also took a $1.1 billion charge related to fines from the “dieselgate” emissions-cheating scandal.

Mercedes also plans to cut a few of its models as it streamlines.

The last X-class pickup will be manufactured in May of this year.

Production will also end on the convertible and coupe versions of the S-Class.