Hormel Makes 54-Topping Pizza for Super Bowl LIV

The pizza has everything from pepperoni to peanut butter.

Eric SorensenDavid Mantey
Jan 21st, 2020

Hormel Foods made a 54-topping pizza to coincide with Super Bowl LIV, and it has everything from pepperoni to peanut butter (see ingredient list below).

The company worked with Chef Ron DeSantis to create the nearly 9-foot-long pizza. 

The pizza is a five-part pie representing various U.S. regions in the shape of a football field.  

Once completed and assembled, the 54-topping pizza may be the greatest Super Bowl appetizer ever created.  

The question is: Did they get the regional flavors right? 

Northeast: Pork & Beans: Bacon-bean spread topped with New England bean salad, Hormel Fire Braised pork shoulder, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp onion rings, and fresh marjoram.  

South: Buttermilk Fried Chicken: chunky creamed corn topped with diced red & green bell peppers, hot slaw, and Hormel Fire Braised chicken thighs. Drizzled with pimento cheese and scallions.    

Midwest: BBQ Boneless Ribs: creamy mashed potatoes, topped with Hormel Bacon 1 bacon crumbles, chives, boneless Hormel ribs, mozzarella, Hormel pepperoni, fresh thyme and BBQ drizzle. 

Southwest: Southwest Smoked Brisket: tomatillo salsa puree is topped with Wholly avocado chunks, saute corn, roasted poblano peppers, smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo drizzle, and fresh cilantro.     

Northwest: Fresh marinara topped with grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, Happy Little Plants plant-based ground product, jack cheese, olives, romesco drizzle and fresh parsley.

End Zone: Brownies, blondies, Justin's nut butter cups, Skippy P.B. Bites, cheesecake lollipops, eclairs, macaroons, chocolate mousse cake, strawberry tartlets, meringue, whipped cream.

The 54 ingredients include:

  1. Pizza dough
  2. Salt 
  3. Pepper 
  4. Hormel pepperoni 
  5. Oil 
  6. Bean Spread 
  7. Bean Salad 
  8. Hormel Fire Braised pork shoulder 
  9. Di Lusso cheddar, shredded 
  10. Crisp onion rings 
  11. Marjoram 
  12. Chunky creamed corn puree 
  13. Red bell pepper, diced 
  14. Green bell pepper, diced 
  15. Hot slaw 
  16. Southern Fried Chicken with Hormel Fire Braised chicken thighs 
  17. Pimento cheese 
  18. Scallions 
  19. Hormel homestyle mashed potatoes 
  20. Hormel bacon crumbles 
  21. Chives, sliced 
  22. Hormel boneless ribs 
  23. Di Lusso mozzarella cheese 
  24. Thyme 
  25. BBQ Drizzle 
  26. Herdez Salsa Verde 
  27. Wholly avocado chunks 
  28. Corn sauté 
  29. Poblano, roasted 
  30. Austin Blues beef brisket 
  31. Di Lusso pepper jack cheese 
  32. Pico drizzle 
  33. Cilantro 
  34. Tomato sauce 
  35. Grilled onions 
  36. Grilled peppers 
  37. Grilled mushrooms 
  38. Happy Little Plants unseasoned plant-based ground 
  39. Jack cheese 
  40. Olives 
  41. Romesco drizzle 
  42. Parsley 
  43. Brownies 
  44. Blondies 
  45. Cheesecake brownies 
  46. Justin's nut butter cups 
  47. Skippy P.B. Bites 
  48. Cheesecake Lollipops 
  49. Eclairs 
  50. Macaroons 
  51. Chocolate mousse cake 
  52. Strawberry tartlets 
  53. Meringue 
  54. Whipped cream
