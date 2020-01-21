Hormel Makes 54-Topping Pizza for Super Bowl LIV

Hormel Foods made a 54-topping pizza to coincide with Super Bowl LIV, and it has everything from pepperoni to peanut butter (see ingredient list below).

The company worked with Chef Ron DeSantis to create the nearly 9-foot-long pizza.

The pizza is a five-part pie representing various U.S. regions in the shape of a football field.

Once completed and assembled, the 54-topping pizza may be the greatest Super Bowl appetizer ever created.

The question is: Did they get the regional flavors right?

Northeast: Pork & Beans: Bacon-bean spread topped with New England bean salad, Hormel Fire Braised pork shoulder, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp onion rings, and fresh marjoram.

South: Buttermilk Fried Chicken: chunky creamed corn topped with diced red & green bell peppers, hot slaw, and Hormel Fire Braised chicken thighs. Drizzled with pimento cheese and scallions.

Midwest: BBQ Boneless Ribs: creamy mashed potatoes, topped with Hormel Bacon 1 bacon crumbles, chives, boneless Hormel ribs, mozzarella, Hormel pepperoni, fresh thyme and BBQ drizzle.

Southwest: Southwest Smoked Brisket: tomatillo salsa puree is topped with Wholly avocado chunks, saute corn, roasted poblano peppers, smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo drizzle, and fresh cilantro.

Northwest: Fresh marinara topped with grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, Happy Little Plants plant-based ground product, jack cheese, olives, romesco drizzle and fresh parsley.

End Zone: Brownies, blondies, Justin's nut butter cups, Skippy P.B. Bites, cheesecake lollipops, eclairs, macaroons, chocolate mousse cake, strawberry tartlets, meringue, whipped cream.

The 54 ingredients include: