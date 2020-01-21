Frozen Food Manufacturer Uses $27.3M to Increase Capacity

Ajinomoto Foods North America manufactures specialty frozen foods. The most familiar consumer brands are José Olé, Tai Pei & Ling Ling.

Last week, Ajinomoto said it would spend $27.3 million to increase capacity at its plant in Mississippi.

The move will add 15 jobs by the end of 2020, bringing the headcount to 450 in Oakland, Miss.

The state is supporting the investment with a $150,000 grant, the money will help the company transport and install new production lines.

Ajinomoto opened the facility in 2007. This will be its 5th major plant expansion.

The company has nine factories in the U.S. that support about 2,800 jobs.