Fire Ravaged Paper Mill ‘Back in Business’

In January 2019, New Jersey firefighters battled a blaze at Marcal Paper for hours.

The fire started in a storage facility for large paper rolls and it destroyed 30 of 36 buildings, including the iconic red sign.

It cost nearly $185,000 to put out the inferno.

The extensive damage made it impossible to figure out what started the blaze.

A job fair was held for the 500 suddenly unemployed workers, but now, Marcal Paper is "back in business" and will reopen next month.

Marcal will soon make incremental hires as the mill ramps up to 24-hour operation.