Jack Link’s Won't Reopen Jerky Plant

In summary:
- Minong, WI-based Jack Links is the company known for its jerky and other meat snacks (and the giant Sasquatch mascot).
- The company had another plant in eastern Nebraska, but it was ravaged by floods in March.
- The facility was overwhelmed and the company finally decided that it was no longer viable.
- The company performed extensive testing on the plant, but determined that they couldn’t meet internal product and workforce safety standards.
- Approximately 60 people worked at the plant in Bellevue, Neb.
- Jack Link's is trying to find jobs for the employees at other facilities.