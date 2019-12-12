ALL-TEST Pro (Old Saybrook, CT) announces the ATPOL II, a tool designed for complete Electrical Signature Analysis (ESA) and Power Quality Analysis (PQA). By using ESA to detect a motor fault before it breaks, a user can save its organization countless hours of downtime and thousands of dollars in savings, justifying itself immediately. Features include:

1000V CAT III rating - Directly connect to electrical motors & generators with an operating voltage up to 1000V.

The ability to perform multiple motor tests automatically. The user can set a delay between each test.

Test Plan Manager - Software allows you to plan your motor & power testing projects in advance & automatically integrate into your ATPOL II.

Compatibility with SD cards to 32GB.

