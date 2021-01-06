NAM Calls on Armed Thugs to Cease Violence at Capitol

"This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend."

Jan 6th, 2021
National Association of Manufacturers
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

WASHINGTON — National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons released the following statement in response to large groups of armed Trump adherents who have violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building as members of Congress meet to count the electoral votes:

TimmonsTimmons“Armed violent protestors who support the baseless claim by outgoing president Trump that he somehow won an election that he overwhelmingly lost have stormed the U.S. Capitol today, attacking police officers and first responders, because Trump refused to accept defeat in a free and fair election. Throughout this whole disgusting episode, Trump has been cheered on by members of his own party, adding fuel to the distrust that has enflamed violent anger. This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous. This is sedition and should be treated as such. The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy. Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy.


Nam Logo 051415“This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend. Across America today, millions of manufacturing workers are helping our nation fight the deadly pandemic that has already taken hundreds of thousands of lives. We are trying to rebuild an economy and save and rebuild lives. But none of that will matter if our leaders refuse to fend off this attack on America and our democracy—because our very system of government, which underpins our very way of life, will crumble.”

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states.The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

More
In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, A Boeing 737 MAX jet taxis after landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all.
Boeing Owes $2.5B Over Max Jet Claims
The settlement with the Justice Department includes money for crash victims.
Jan 7th, 2021
Mm 163 Thumb
Bad Advice on Cannabis Leads to National Security Trial
Let's call it a cautionary tale.
Jan 7th, 2021
Apple
Apple to Tie Exec Bonuses to Climate, Social Goals
The initiative was reportedly announced in response to a shareholder proposal to cut executive pay.
Jan 7th, 2021
Email
Uproar After Company Sends 'Test' Email Promising Bogus Bonuses
The company received some harsh feedback on social media.
Jan 6th, 2021
I Stock 167231386 (1)
Air Pollution May Contribute to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Risk
A new study links higher levels of pollution to brain shrinkage.
Jan 6th, 2021
Smoke Stacks Carbon Ap
New Nuclear Plant Could Rise at Site of Former One in NJ
Holtec owns that facility and oversaw its shutdown in 2018.
Jan 6th, 2021
World Bank President David Malpass during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Oct. 17, 2019.
World Bank Sees Subdued Recovery, Plenty of Risk
The bank expects 4% growth this year after the largest decline since World War II.
Jan 6th, 2021
Signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va.
Regulators Get Plan for Undoing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The plan proposes abandoning the approximately 30 miles of pipe.
Jan 6th, 2021
2020 Porsche 911.
The Chevrolet Corvette vs. the Porsche 911
The two are closer competitors than they’ve ever been before.
Jan 6th, 2021
Sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh.
Walgreens to Sell Drug Wholesale Business for $6.5B
The company says it will now have the flexibility to invest in and focus on its retail business.
Jan 6th, 2021
Automotivetn
Ford, GM Upgrade Hundreds of Temp Workers
The permanent jobs come with some perks.
Jan 6th, 2021
Flirtn
FLIR Systems Acquired in $8B Deal
The companies’ products are considered "uniquely complementary with minimal overlap."
Jan 5th, 2021