Man Sentenced for Plan to Smuggle Generator from US to Iran

Authorities were able to seize the turbine before it was sent to a conspirator linked to an Iranian energy company.

Dec 18th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 489544923 (2)
iStock

A U.K. citizen was sentenced Thursday in Florida to two years and six months in federal prison for violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran.

Colin Fisher, 45, was sentenced in Pensacola federal court. He pleaded guilty in September to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and to attempted smuggling in relation to exporting power generating equipment to Iran, according to court records.

“The Iranian embargo is directly related to the national security of the United States, and by attempting to evade that embargo Fisher and his fellow conspirators placed this nation directly at risk,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe said in a statement. “It’s appalling to think that someone would place personal financial gain above the safety of the nation, but this case shows we will pursue and punish those who try.”

Fisher was arrested by federal agents in August when he arrived in Pensacola from the United Arab Emirates to finish the deal, prosecutors said. Fisher has worked for nearly three years to violate the Iranian embargo by attempting to export a Solar Mars 90 S turbine core engine and parts from the U.S. to Iran, they added.

Law enforcement authorities were able to seize the turbine before it was sent to a conspirator linked to an Iranian energy company. The intercepted turbine, which was valued at $500,000, could be used to provide energy to the oil fields of Iran.

James Meharg, CEO and president of Pensacola-based Turbine Resources International, was previously convicted of conspiring with Fisher to export a large turbine and parts from the U.S. to Iran. He was sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison.

More
Recovery crew members check on the capsule of the Chang'e 5 probe.
Chinese Capsule Returns to Earth Carrying Moon Rocks
The samples might offer new insights into the history of the solar system.
Dec 17th, 2020
Ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York.
Snow Days, Virtual Opera: The Office Holiday Party Goes On
Many companies are foregoing parties altogether and instead giving employees gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities of their choice.
Dec 17th, 2020
Catalina Gonzalez-Marques, an emergency medical physician, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.
Health Officials Track Safety as COVID-19 Vaccines Roll Out
Vaccine recipients are supposed to hang around after the injection in case signs of an allergy appear.
Dec 17th, 2020
A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre in Miami.
US Jobless Claims Rise to 885,000
Nine months after the virus paralyzed the economy, many employers are still slashing jobs.
Dec 17th, 2020
Digital Twin
How Digital Twins Are Revolutionizing Industrial Efficiency
As a more thorough understanding of the technology's application potential grows, digital twins are saving time and money across product design and manufacturing.
Dec 17th, 2020
Cars wait to be exported at Yokohama port, near Tokyo.
Japan Exports Slip Despite Uptick in Trade With China
Thought prospects for 2021 have improved.
Dec 16th, 2020
I Stock 515891302
Groups Seek to Block Lease Plans for Alaska Refuge
The groups are worried about the resulting destruction of wildlife.
Dec 16th, 2020
Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Mackenzie Scott Says She Has Given $4.1B to Charity
Scott noted that she was “far from completing” her giving pledge.
Dec 16th, 2020
The Honda logo is seen on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show.
Honda Recalls 1.4M US Vehicles for Software, Other Problems
A programming flaw in a control computer can cause the rear camera, turn signals and windshield wipers to malfunction.
Dec 16th, 2020
20-dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass.
US, States Crack Down on Scams Bilking Desperate Americans
Consumers lost an estimated $1 billion in the schemes since the start of 2020.
Dec 15th, 2020
Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn.
Family Members Who Own Purdue to Appear Before Congress
Members of the family have been cast by activists and officials as prime villains in the country's opioid crisis.
Dec 15th, 2020
CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess introduces the new VW ID.3 at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany.
Volkswagen Board Issues Vote of Confidence in CEO
The vote gives a public show of support for the automaker's push into digital and electric cars.
Dec 15th, 2020