Oracle to Move from Silicon Valley to Texas

The software maker will let many employees choose their office locations and decide whether to work from home.

Dec 14th, 2020
Associated Press
Oracle Corp. headquarters in Redwood City, Calif.
Oracle Corp. headquarters in Redwood City, Calif.
Associated Press

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Tech giant Oracle Corp. said Friday it will move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, and let many employees choose their office locations and decide whether to work from home.

The business software maker said it will keep major hubs at its current home in Redwood City, California, and other locations.

“We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The move comes the same week that Tesla founder Elon Musk announced that he has moved to Austin. Musk had criticized California officials for restrictions designed to limit the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott quickly boasted about Oracle’s decision.

“Oracle just announced they have moved their headquarters to Austin,” Abbott tweeted. “Texas is truly the land of business, jobs, and opportunity. We will continue to attract the very best.”

Texas has long targeted companies in high-cost California for relocation. This month, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, one of the early companies in Silicon Valley, said it will move to the Houston area and build a campus with two five-story buildings by 2022. In 2018, Toyota shifted its U.S. headquarters from Southern California, to Plano, Texas, a Dallas suburb.

In its most recent fiscal year, which ended May 31, Oracle reported earnings of $10.1 billion on revenue of about $39 billion. The company was founded in Santa Clara, California, in 1977 and as of May 31, employed about 135,000 people.

More
Test launch of a heavy-class carrier rocket Angara-A5.
Russia Test-Launches Angara A5 Heavy Lift Space Rocket
The rocket has been plagued by delays and technical problems.
Dec 14th, 2020
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to mothership.
Virgin Galactic Rocket Fails to Ignite in Test Flight
The spaceship’s onboard computer lost connection with the rocket motor.
Dec 14th, 2020
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
US Set for First COVID-19 Shots as Shipments Begin Arriving
Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions.
Dec 14th, 2020
I Stock 1222893247
Window Opens for Virgin Galactic Test Flight from Spaceport
The flight was initially planned for November but was postponed due to COVID restrictions.
Dec 11th, 2020
Businessman Touching Industry 4 0 Icon In Virtual Interface 605737090 1256x838
11 Lessons in Digital Transformation
The following examples offer some framework in setting the right goals, proper planning, and how to realize those goals with greater speed and less pain.
Dec 11th, 2020
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Asks Court: Make J&J Pay $9.3B to End Opioid Crisis
“Nothing less than the fate of Oklahoma hangs in the balance.”
Dec 10th, 2020
Asset Management
3 Ways to Enhance MRO Systems Integration
When done properly, MRO systems integration can add a significant element of automation and time-savings that drive down supply chain costs.
Dec 9th, 2020
Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant.
EPA Overrides Scientists' Calls for Tougher Pollutant Limit
Environmental groups promised a legal challenge.
Dec 9th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference.
New White House Offer Adds $600 Checks to COVID-19 Relief
But the proposal would eliminate a partial restoration of jobless benefits.
Dec 9th, 2020
I Stock 1209627596
Company Offering Pandemic Stock Tips Accused of $137M Fraud
The founders of Raging Bull claimed they found a "hidden bull market" in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dec 8th, 2020
Nicole Walcott stands inside the alternative wellness center she opened three years ago.
Amid Pandemic, Grants Keep Army Veteran's Business Afloat
The pandemic has hit military families especially hard.
Dec 8th, 2020
The Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland.
Mining Giant Glencore Lays Out Climate Plan
The company aims to stop adding greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere by 2050.
Dec 8th, 2020