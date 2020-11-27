British Bike Maker Pedals on Despite Brexit Uncertainty

The company, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty and started stockpiling parts.

Nov 27th, 2020
Jill Lawless
A woman cycles on a Brompton folding bicycle past a sign outside Waterloo Station reminding people they are required to wear face coverings inside the station and whilst traveling on trains, in London, during England's second coronavirus lockdown, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
A woman cycles on a Brompton folding bicycle past a sign outside Waterloo Station reminding people they are required to wear face coverings inside the station and whilst traveling on trains, in London, during England's second coronavirus lockdown, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

LONDON (AP) — The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit.

Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union and started stockpiling parts.

Yet with just over a month to go until Britain makes a sharp economic break with the EU, Brompton faces uncertainty about supplies and unexpected new competition from China, all amid a global pandemic. Its experience is evidence that Brexit is set to be bumpy, even for businesses that have tried to get ready.

“We’d built up this fantastic stock for the worst-case Brexit scenario,” said Brompton chief executive Will Butler-Adams.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck. Orders dried up as stores closed during the spring lockdown, only to surge once it was lifted.

“We struggled to get the parts back in again,” Butler-Adams said. “So we’ve had to eat into our Brexit stock, which has saved us in many respects. But it now means, having been prudent and got it all organized three years ago, we’re now sitting here with a month to go and we’ve got no Brexit stock and we’re facing Brexit.”

Brompton is just one of thousands of British companies bracing for huge changes on Jan. 1, when Britain leaves the economic structures of the 27-nation bloc. The U.K. split from the EU politically early this year, but remained part of the bloc’s economic embrace during an 11-month transition as the two sides tried to negotiate a new free-trade deal to take effect Jan. 1.

But months of tense and often testy negotiations have not resolved differences on fishing rights, fair-competition rules and how to settle future disputes. Intense talks must produce either a breakthrough or a final breakdown in coming days.

If there is no deal, New Year’s Day will bring tariffs and other barriers to U.K.-EU trade. The burden will fall most heavily on Britain, which does almost half its trade with the EU.

Things will be smoother with a deal, which would remove quotas and tariffs on goods, though businesses still face new obstacles and red tape. Brexit means millions of customs declarations to be filled in, thousands of new border staff to check shipments, and construction of vast parking lots for trucks as a new border is built after decades of seamless trade.

Trade expert David Henig of the European Centre for International Political Economy said Jan. 1 marks “the biggest one-day change in trading relations that any country since 1945 will have experienced.”

“This is going from a permissive regime, where more or less we can trade anything with the EU that we like, to a permission-based one where we have to check for everything that we want to trade — whether that’s goods or services — whether we’re allowed to do it,” he said.

Supporters of Brexit say any short-term pain will be worth it, because, freed from EU rules, the U.K. can set its own priorities and forge new trading relationships around the world.

But most economists say the economy will suffer. Britain’s independent Office for Budget Responsibility says a no-deal Brexit will wipe 2% off U.K. GDP in 2021, on top of the pandemic damage.

Brompton boss Butler-Adams is an optimist, an ebullient enthusiast for cycling and British manufacturing. He’s confident Brompton, which exports 75% of its bikes, can thrive despite Brexit.

The firm is expanding its factory on the outskirts of London, where workers assemble commuter-friendly bikes that fold to about the size of a briefcase. The company employs 500 people and plans to hire 200 more in the next year. Brompton has added e-bikes to its repertoire and is planning a major push into cycle-loving Germany.

But Butler-Adams was taken aback by news that one of the British government’s first post-Brexit trade decisions will be to abolish an anti-dumping tariff imposed by the EU on Chinese bicycles. Brompton and other British manufacturers say removing the 48.5% tax will flood the market with cheap bikes subsidized by the Chinese state.

“We can’t compete. That is not a level playing field,” Butler-Adams said.

Brompton has urged the government to change its mind, arguing that officials used outdated statistics to conclude British-produced bikes amounted to under 1% of domestic sales, the threshold for retaining the tariff.

The Department for International Trade said it had consulted with British bike-makers and “assessed evidence received against specific criteria,” but did not overturn the measure.

“We recognize the challenges that the industry faces, however British consumers will bear the brunt of higher prices if anti-dumping measures were retained or carried across from the EU,” it said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government could have extended the post-Brexit transition period, and was urged to do so by many businesses after the coronavirus started ruining lives and the economy. The government refused, and told businesses to prepare for changes on Jan 1

Many firms complain that they don't know what those changes will be — in part because they are still being negotiated. The government acknowledges there could be delays and disruptions to trade, including a “reasonable worst-case scenario” of 7,000 trucks backed up near the port of Dover, and two-day waits to cross the Channel.

With time evaporating for a deal to be approved and ratified by Britain and the EU before the end of the year, it is still unclear if there will be an agreement. A deal requires the EU to curb its demands on fishing and Britain to give way on competition rules, difficult issues for politicians on both sides.

“It’s about resolving the politics,” Henig said. “If it was about resolving the technical detail, we could have a deal tomorrow.”

Butler-Adams says a deal will make things easier, though he struggles to see any business upside to Brexit. But he remains optimistic about the future, whatever happens.

“Of course, we’d all prefer free trade, we’d all prefer minimum bureaucracy,” he said. “(But) we shouldn’t just give up when there is a little barrier of bureaucracy and tax. We’ve got to just keep pushing on because there’s still opportunity there.”

More
I Stock 1220006108
With Wipe and Mask Demand High, Fiber Maker Sets Growth
The Thai chemical company subsidiary will spend $48 million to expand production.
Nov 25th, 2020
I Stock 1156940451 (2)
Tennessee OKs $35M Incentives for GM Electric Vehicle Plant
The money will be used to retrain 2,000 full-time employees.
Nov 25th, 2020
Drone and logistic operator Peter Trempeck.
Drones to the Rescue: Berlin Lab Seeks Quicker Virus Tests
Each drone can carry about 40 samples.
Nov 24th, 2020
Pipeline used to carry crude oil.
Army Corps of Engineers Grants Final Federal Line 3 Permit
Pipeline opponents, including environmental and tribal groups, are still suing and protesting to try to block the project.
Nov 24th, 2020
A worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Virus Outbreak Delays Production at World's Top Glove Maker
More than 2,000 workers at its factories were infected by the coronavirus.
Nov 24th, 2020
Contact Tracing
Contact Tracing Is an Opportunity for Manufacturing
Applying this tool could enhance the sector's position as a leader in both mobile technology and safety.
Nov 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1190582403
US-European Ocean Monitoring Satellite Launches into Orbit
The satellite’s extremely accurate radar altimeter will bounce energy off the sea surface as it sweeps over Earth’s oceans.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state.
FDA Allows Emergency Use of Antibody Drug Trump Received
Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization in high-risk patients.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Online educational company Test Prep Insight CEO John Ross and his team.
Business Owners Upbeat About Vaccine, Wary as Virus Spreads
Owners realize many hurdles remain.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference.
UN: Japan's Handling of Carlos Ghosn Was Wrong
A panel of human rights experts is urging “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government.
Nov 23rd, 2020
A person being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential coronavirus vaccine.
3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper
The results come as a second wave of COVID-19 hits many countries.
Nov 23rd, 2020
A Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar.
US Safety Agency Seeks Input on Autonomous Vehicle Rules
About 60 companies are already testing autonomous vehicles.
Nov 20th, 2020