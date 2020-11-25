Tennessee OKs $35M Incentives for GM Electric Vehicle Plant

The money will be used to retrain 2,000 full-time employees.

Nov 25th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1156940451 (2)
iStock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has approved $35 million in economic incentives for General Motor's plan to convert its Spring Hill assembly plant to build future electric vehicles.

The State Funding Board unanimously approved the incentives Tuesday.

The money will be used as a job training assistance grant to retrain 2,000 full-time employees for the new vehicle project. The employees make $31 an hour, while the median wage in Maury County — which encompasses Spring Hill — is $16.80.

Earlier this year, GM announced that it would spend $2 billion to change the Spring Hill factory into its third U.S. electric vehicle plant.

According to GM, the company will build the Cadillac Lyriq, a small electric SUV, at the factory. Gasoline-powered Cadillac SUVs will continue to be built at the plant. The company has said that it will also get additional unspecified electric vehicles.

More
A worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Virus Outbreak Delays Production at World's Top Glove Maker
More than 2,000 workers at its factories were infected by the coronavirus.
Nov 24th, 2020
Contact Tracing
Contact Tracing Is an Opportunity for Manufacturing
Applying this tool could enhance the sector's position as a leader in both mobile technology and safety.
Nov 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1190582403
US-European Ocean Monitoring Satellite Launches into Orbit
The satellite’s extremely accurate radar altimeter will bounce energy off the sea surface as it sweeps over Earth’s oceans.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state.
FDA Allows Emergency Use of Antibody Drug Trump Received
Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization in high-risk patients.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Online educational company Test Prep Insight CEO John Ross and his team.
Business Owners Upbeat About Vaccine, Wary as Virus Spreads
Owners realize many hurdles remain.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference.
UN: Japan's Handling of Carlos Ghosn Was Wrong
A panel of human rights experts is urging “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government.
Nov 23rd, 2020
A person being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential coronavirus vaccine.
3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper
The results come as a second wave of COVID-19 hits many countries.
Nov 23rd, 2020
A Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar.
US Safety Agency Seeks Input on Autonomous Vehicle Rules
About 60 companies are already testing autonomous vehicles.
Nov 20th, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Mnuchin Rejects Renewal of Some Fed Emergency Loan Programs
He is also requesting that the Fed return unused funds appropriated by Congress.
Nov 20th, 2020
Pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York.
Pfizer Seeking Emergency Use of its COVID-19 Vaccine in US
Limited first shots could start as early as next month.
Nov 20th, 2020
Young hogs owned by Smithfield Foods gather around a water source at a farm in Farmville, N.C.
Court Upholds Hog Verdict; Smithfield Announces Settlement
Nearby residents say they suffered for years from intense, putrid smells coming from open-air hog waste lagoons.
Nov 20th, 2020
A sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
GM: New Batteries Cut Electric Car Costs, Increase Range
The improvements are a result of a breakthrough in battery chemistry, GM said.
Nov 20th, 2020